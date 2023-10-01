Pastor was booted from board meeting for bashing school-approved book: These are 'snowflake adults'

A pastor was kicked out of a school board meeting for reading profane lines from a district-approved book.

TPUSA Faith contributor Pastor John Amanchukwu joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to share his side of the story, warning parents that they are "dealing with the battle for the American mind."

"This book right here is recommended reading. It's a book called ‘Flamer’ by Mike Curato. It's recommended reading for students in Las Vegas. But when you read from that book, when you talk about the things that's in the book, when you show them that is evil and corrupt to put perverted material before kids, they get angry. And the adults, the snowflake adults don't want to hear it in the school board meeting, it's hypocrisy," he explained Sunday.

NEWTOWN, CT SCHOOL BOARD VOTES TO KEEP 2 BOOKS ON SHELVES, DESPITE EXPLICIT CONTENT

Pastor Amanchukwu is not alone in his disgust for the inappropriate novel. In late August, another man was forcibly removed by security at a Texas school board meeting as he attempted to read an excerpt from the same novel, "Flamer."

A video of the incident posted to social media shows the unidentified man begin to read an excerpt from the graphic novel, in which a character asks, "Who wants my hot wiener?"

"This is an intentional plan where atheists, Marxists are pushing an agenda to corrupt the minds of our kids. I call it mental rape. Some people call it indoctrination or grooming, but I like to call it mental rape because it assaults the soul, it stains the brain and it robs children of their innocence," Amanchukwu continued.

FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT REMOVING PORNOGRAPHIC BOOK FROM 'LIBRARY COLLECTIONS' AFTER FACING BACKLASH

"We need to get all the homosexual sex and the heterosexual sex out of our curriculum standards and our policies and from our libraries. What are we doing? How [are] sexual acts going to support American students in becoming rather trained and developed on ACT scores and or S.A.T. test scores? How is that going to benefit us and help us? It's not. But there is a corrupt plan to dissolve the mind and diminish the minds of our kids in America. And I'm not going to sit back and allow it to be done."

Clark County School District released a statement on the subject, stating: "The Clark County School District honors individuals First Amendment rights, and the public comment rules outlined in federal and state laws. Those rights, however, do not allow individuals to disrupt the business of the District."

The pastor strongly refuted this statement, saying that he was not interrupting the business of the district, but was "disrupting their narrative."

"I was disrupting their narrative, their narrative to push men to rape upon kids. And you know what? What I'm noticing as well, that Black Christian conservatives don't have a voice at many of these school board meetings. If I was a Black liberal pushing BLM and many of these woke ideologies, there wouldn't be a problem. But the moment a Black Christian conservative stans or a conservative in general, they want to shut that person down, silence them, cut their microphone and keep them from speaking the truth," he argued.

"But I will be heard. I'm going to school board meetings around this country and parents are calling me constantly to come and to speak. And I will not give up because we win," Amanchukwu said.

FOX News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.