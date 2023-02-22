Florida school district removing pornographic book from 'library collections' after facing backlash

A Florida school district revealed they would remove a sexually-charged novel from a school library catalog and review other books in the library system after facing scrutiny over its sexual content.

Popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok criticized a Broward County school in a tweet this week showing that the graphic novel "Flamer," was in Falcon Cove Middle School's library catalog.

"GRAPHIC: Middle school in @browardschools offers the pornographic book ‘Flamer’ to students. The book discusses masturbation, watching porn, and has graphic depictions of sexual acts," the tweet read. "This is what they’re giving 12-year-olds to read in school."

In the book, characters discuss pornography, erections, masturbation, penis size, and illustrations depict naked teenage boys.

After Fox News Digital reached out to Broward County Public Schools for comment, the district revealed they were removing the e-book from the library catalog and would be reviewing their system to make sure other e-books comply with state laws, "out of an abundance of caution."

"We appreciate this being brought to the District’s attention. The e-book in question is in the process of being removed from the District’s e-book catalog and will no longer be accessible to students," a spokesperson with the district wrote in an e-mail.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the District is initiating a review of all e-books currently available in school library collections. District staff is also continuing to work with e-book vendors to ensure filtering systems are developed to ensure compliance with state statutes."

"Flamer" is one of several explicit books found in school libraries across the country, from parents in Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., signed the Parental Rights in Education Law, which prohibits teachers from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade. The bill was immediately labeled the "Don't say gay" bill by progressive critics.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this article.