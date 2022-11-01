Parents press Pennsylvania school district on whether policy hides children's gender transitions from them

A school district in Pennsylvania's Delaware Valley came under fire this week as at least one parent asked point-blank whether or not their policies allow hide children's gender transitions from them.

"Does West Chester Area School District hide a student’s gender transition from parents?" resident Connie Halloway asked at an Oct. 25 school board meeting, according to the Delaware Valley Journal.

The report said Halloway acquired information about the curriculum through a right-to-know request which detailed that the district does not notify parents of their children's decision to be addressed by another gender unless the child's parents approve of the change.

"One of the things I can share is those plans are very specific. They are very personalized," WCASD superintendent Bob Sokolowski responded, according to the Journal.

"I can share with you that when I was the principal at Henderson High School, there was a student that was transitioning to a different gender and that was something this particular student was very uncomfortable sharing with one of her parents…We exclude those plans in the fullest protection of the students," he added.

Halloway slammed the district, drawing comparisons between the school system's practices and those of the Soviet Union and communist China for allegedly keeping secrets from students' parents.

"We are not co-parenting with the government," she said.

"You do not have the authority to determine what parents deserve to know about their child’s health," Halloway continued.

Halloway was far from the only concerned voice that spoke out against the district's curriculum on gender. Another, Mike Winterode, even championed to hear the voices of those who have de-transitioned and argued that children did not receive the full story beyond name and pronoun-changing.

"Kids grow older, and they decide to continue down the road to gender transition," he reportedly said.

"The de-transition community is growing, and all of us need to listen to them. They have a lot to teach us," he added.

Winterode said a right-to-know request had confirmed a teacher training at Fern Hill Elementary School in August, where teachers were instructed on gender education. Some teachers in attendance reportedly taught children as young as kindergarteners.

"While teachers did learn how to introduce gender education to kids who still believe in Santa Claus, they didn't really learn all about gender," Winterode argued. "They didn't learn what happens once we get beyond pronouns and name changes."

The West Chester Area School District sent a statement to Fox News Digital indicating that parents and families are children's "strongest advocate." Gender plans are not an "element" of their curriculum, the district said, but students may approach school staff for assistance with the creation of a "gender plan."

"We understand that there is a great deal of confusion regarding gender plans and the district’s responsibilities when supporting both our students and families," the district said. "Our top priority, and our district’s mission, is to educate and inspire our students. In order to achieve this mission, we must create safe and engaging learning environments that benefit all students so that they can develop the skills and knowledge necessary for the future. Parents and families are their child’s strongest advocate, and, in working together, we can help make sure each student has every possible resource to reach their personal goals."



"Although gender plans are not an element of our curriculum, we do have students that may approach school staff for assistance with the creation of a plan," the statement continued. "Students who choose to have a gender plan created are protected under Title IX, and while Title IX does not require parent agreement or involvement our goal is always to work collaboratively with students and their families. We encourage all students to involve their parents in the process and will help them to understand the importance of having these conversations with parents. If a student chooses not to involve their family in the creation of the gender plan, we will work directly with the student, but we do inform them that we cannot withhold information from their parents should they ask for it."