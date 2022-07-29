'Moms for Liberty' on California gender transition bill: 'Biggest parental rights intrusion we've seen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said on Friday that Twitter is "against truth" after their account was shut down for criticizing a California gender-transition bill.

Descovich reacted to her partner, Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, posting a tweet on Monday challenging adults who push gender theory.

Her tweet called gender dysphoria a "mental disorder" and she also claimed that it is being normalized by "predators" across the U.S.

"We haven't heard anything. We've appealed the tweet. We've decided that Twitter hates truth because gender dysphoria is a mental health issue that's plaguing our children across the country right now. It's something that needs to be discussed and addressed, and certainly it needs to be discussed in the town square of Twitter. But Twitter is against truth," Moms For Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich told "Fox & Friends First."

MOMS FOR LIBERTY TWITTER ACCOUNT LOCKED OUT AFTER CRITICIZING CALIFORNIA GENDER-TRANSITION BILL

Twitter locked the account due to "hateful conduct" according to a screenshot from Moms For Liberty. It stated the tweet in question "[promotes] violence against, [threatens], or [harasses] other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

The law that Justice calls into question is a proposed California bill that will allow courts to take away parents’ rights if their child comes to the state for "gender-affirming health care."

If the legislation passes, adults could bring minors to California for transgender medical procedures without the consent of parents.

Descovich sounded off on the legislation, claiming it will take away parental rights over a child’s medical interventions for gender transition. She said such "abuse of children" is already happening in California.

"This will codify it into law … and it's going to take away the parental rights to do that," Descovich said, calling it the "biggest intrusion into parental rights" that her organization has observed.

"Children will be able to enter California, enter the foster care system, and they will be able to take puberty blockers to stop their bodies from going through puberty, and they'll be able to have surgeries to deform their bodies."