MSNBC guest claims giving 'gender affirming care' to minors is ‘suicide prevention’

Transgender 'healthcare' for minors can include puberty blockers, hormones and even surgery

Joe Silverstein
Joe Silverstein
MSNBC guest Kathie Moehlig advocated for "gender affirming care" for children and teens as she views it as "suicide prevention" during a segment on MSNBC Reports Thursday.

Transgender activist Kathie Moehlig argued that medically transitioning minors constitutes "suicide prevention" during a segment on "MSNBC Reports" Thursday. 

Moehlig, who has a transgender son and leads TransFamily Support Services, spoke in support of a California bill to protect families who travel to the state to get medical intervention for their trans children. 

"Over a decade ago when my son started his transition, I couldn't find medical providers locally that were willing to treat him and it was devastating to us to not have the medical community behind us," she said.

"As we do this work across the country with trans family support services, we've already seen families coming to California from other states to get this access to care," she continued.

DC CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OFFERED 'GENDER AFFIRMING' HYSTERECTOMIES FOR KIDS, AUDIO AND DELETED WEBPAGE REVEAL

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs a bill in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, that prevents biological men from competing on female sports teams. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

"So it's vitally important, this care is not only medically necessary for our adolescents, but it is suicide prevention," Moehlig said. 

Conservatives and many moderate liberals have spoken out against gender reassignment surgery and other treatments for minors, arguing that children and teens cannot consent to such potentially permanent decisions.

BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL DELETES REFERENCES TO VAGINOPLASTIES FOR 17-YEAR-OLDS AMID ONLINE FUROR

Spectators displayed their support toward transgender and non-binary people during a Trans March in Toronto, Ontario, on June 21, 2019.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted advocates of "gender affirming care" for minors last month at a press conference. "What they don't tell you is that they are giving very young girls double mastectomies, they want to castrate young boys — that's wrong," he said.

Bill Maher also argued that people should be allowed to question the merits of gender transitioning children earlier this year during an episode of "Real Time". 

Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against transgender girls in school sports at the Utah State Capitol on March 25, 2022, in Salt Lake City. 

"The answer can't always be that anyone from the marginalized community is automatically right, Trump card, mic drop end of discussion, because we're literally experimenting on children," Maher said.

He noted that, "Sweden and Finland have stopped giving puberty blockers to kids because we just don't know much about the long-term effects."

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 