From trad-wives to Trump, why Gen Z is embracing the 1980s attitude of fashion excess

Dress for the lifestyle you want, not the lifestyle you have – what was once a philosophy synonymous with 1980s fashion culture is now reemerging in Gen Z form.

Writer Emilia Petrarca, in The Cut earlier this year, described the up-and-coming trend called "Boom Boom" fashion. She cited fashion forecaster Sean Monahan, who said that the "fetishization of the past" the trend employs is reminiscent of the in-your-face boldness and "visible hierarchy" of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Though branded "gilded and greedy" in the piece, the idea is rooted in excess and favors thinness (with weight-loss drugs taking partial blame).

It also rejects some of the more progressive fashion ideologies that pushed back against the first Trump term – body inclusivity, gender fluidity and DEI, to name a few.

The article says the effort to "cosplay as the one percent" hearkens back to the Alexis Carrington Colby-esque power suits Joan Collins donned on the primetime soap opera "Dynasty" during the ‘80s or what might’ve been seen in other hits from the decade, like "Miami Vice."

Then, shoulder-padded blazers, Nolan Miller gowns, furs, elegant hats with netting veils, gold jewelry and other aspects of the wealthy or "preppy" look inspired Gen Xers to aspire to something beyond their means – and try dressing the part.

Now, "boom boom" replaces minimalism with similar boldness – boxy power suits, loafers, luxurious furs, ties, animal prints, vibrant colors.

Petrarca relays a concern that the up-and-coming movement "reads as a thumbs-up for greed," but others say it's more about standing out, expressing oneself and showcasing joy.

Some speculate it's Gen Z's way of ushering in their own "Roaring Twenties" with a bold pushback against the longstanding minimalism that painted aesthetics neutral and reflected the sentiment of the times.

The change isn't isolated to the U.S., either.

The UK Sun writes that the over-the-top trend is driving a surge in social media searches for vintage furs, namely on TikTok, where videos about vintage fur coats have skyrocketed by 243% in the past year, and Google searches for the same topic have spiked by 688% since January 2023.

"Gen Z are done with quiet luxury and minimalist outfits that say, ‘I’m rich, but I don’t need you to know,’" the outlet said, noting in the piece that dressing in luxury makes the wearer feel "confident" and "optimistic about the future."

Elle UK writes that the trend comes amid a "cost of living crisis" and a newfound focus on "male-coded values" that allegedly come with the second Trump administration, citing the rise of trad wives (women living as ultra-feminine traditional housewives) as evidence.

But some getting on top of the trend might be using the lavish expression to ease their distaste for the lengthy financial struggles many have faced in recent years as well as the dull, drab malaise of the pandemic era that saw people dressing in ultra-casual wear every time they stepped out the door.

The outlet writes, "If quiet luxury was about a subtle, discreet display of wealth, this is the total opposite — and we saw it all over the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks."

It goes on to pinpoint certain celebrities who already appear to be onboard with the trend with some of their fashion choices – a dark tartan blazer on Pedro Pascal and Parker Posey's white Gucci handbag paired with a Gucci fur coat.

Another instance commonly cited by outlets is singer Chappell Roan, 27, who donned a boxy navy suit, tie and slicked-back hair for her recent single "The Giver."