Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'

Talauna Reed named board director in Washington state despite telling anti-cop protesters to 'tear everything up'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Parents outraged after video reveals Washington State school board director spewing anti-police rhetoric

Olympia School District mother Alesha Perkins joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why she calls the move 'baffling' and the community's response to Talauna Reed's appointment. 

Parents from Washington State's Olympia School District are outraged over footage showing a newly appointed school board director slamming police officers as "pigs" and shouting "f--- the police" during protests.

"It amazes me how those pigs can sit over there to watch us peacefully… talk about what we want changed in this state," Talauna Reed said in 2021. "And they don’t pay attention until we tear s--- up. So, before I get started, tear everything up in this f---ing city until they do what we want them to do."

Alesha Perkins, a mom concerned by Reed's stance called the school board's appointment "completely baffling."

Talauna Reed running for city council in 2021. 

Talauna Reed running for city council in 2021.  (Thurston County Chamber)

"I think the larger issue here, Ms. Reed aside, is that we clearly have a school board that was bound and determined to place her in this position, proving themselves incapable of making reasonable decisions," Perkins said Tuesday.

She told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro that the local community was allowed no say in determining whether Reed was given a position on the school board and doubled down on her claims that the board is "ideologically driven."

"They were determined, at all costs, to have Ms. Reed appointed," she said.

Despite the uproar from parents like Perkins, the school district doubled down on its decision to hire Reed.

"During the interview process, she showed herself to be a committed and thoughtful advocate for the students of our school district,"  the board said.

"We look forward to working with her to address pressing equity and inclusion issues in our school district."

The board added their belief that Reed will be an "important voice and partner" moving forward. 

"It's made a laughingstock of our school board, and it's just really unfortunate for our community, for our students that deserve better representation," Perkins added, also mentioning Reed's criminal history.

"Ms. Reed has been shown to have an extensive criminal record that should have immediately excluded her from this position. It's really a question as to how this could happen."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.