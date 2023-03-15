Parents fed up as hundreds of colleges still mandate COVID vaccines: 'Laboratory of guinea pigs'

Parents and students alike are still battling vaccine mandates at colleges nationwide more than three years after the pandemic first began.

Kristina Kristen, whose son attends the University of California-Irvine, is one of those parents. Even though her son was granted a religious exemption from the mandate, she said she is still "concerned" about the unknowns surrounding the shot.

She joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss her angst surrounding the vaccine's potential long-term side effects, and her broader scrutiny with the mandate.

"I am very concerned about the… long-term effects of these vaccines just from the… devastating effects from the short-term, immediate effects from the vaccines," Kristen told co-host Todd Piro Wednesday. "It's clear that there may very well be long-term unknown downstream potential hazards such as cancer or cancers or autoimmune issues, etc., so this is an unknown territory."

"They are creating a laboratory of guinea pigs by making our students take these shots without knowing the long-term effects," she continued.

According to No College Mandates, there are at least 800 colleges that require the primary COVID vaccine, at least 250 that require a booster shot, and at least 25 that mandate a bivalent shot.

The bivalent vaccine is an "updated" shot that encompasses strains of both the original COVID virus and its evolved omicron version, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

"We have to emphasize the fact that the COVID shots do not stop transmission or infection," Kristen said. "Therefore, they serve no public health purpose, period, and this fact was known by vaccine makers very early on through their trials."

She said the vaccine makers "never tested for transmission," accusing them of distorting their efficacy rate in order to promote the shots.

"Now with a plethora of data, that is not in fact the case, that they are not 95% effective, far from it," Kristen said. "The question, the million-dollar question is why are they still continuing to force these vaccines as mandates onto the college students?"

No College Mandates co-founder Lucia Sinatra said she has still received no clear answers from college officials as to why some are still mandating students receive the vaccine to attend classes on campuses.

"We have tried to get through to administrators," Sinatra said Wednesday. "We have tried to get through to students to push back on this very issue. We're coming up against a brick wall." she said, adding that the schools generally respond with "boilerplate language" about how COVID vaccines will protect the community.