SNL says Trump’s been in office ‘100 years’ while mocking papal ambitions and executive order frenzy

SNL mocks Trump’s first 100 days with jabs at his immigration policies, economic spin, and surprise papal ambitions

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
Bowen Yang tells 'The View' he had concerns about playing Vance on SNL, jokes VP is 'pope killer'

SNL cast member Bowen Yang told "The View" on Thursday that he felt there was a better person to play JD Vance on the show and joked that the vice president was a "pope killer."

NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend’s episode with a satirical take on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in the White House.

"It has been a hundred years since I became president. Excuse me, days, wow. Feels longer," said cast member James Austin Johnson, portraying Trump in the show's signature exaggerated style. The sketch was set in a mock Oval Office, with Trump flanked by an over-the-top version of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, referred to as the "Lord of the Shadows."

The scene parodied Trump’s busy start to his second term, with the fake president rapidly signing executive orders and touching on controversial issues such as the administration’s mass deportation agenda

"I've also signed 147 executive orders, everything from banning paper straws to defunding PBS," he declared. "I understand Elmo has now been apprehended by ICE, brought to you by the letter L for El Salvador. He's not coming back."

'SNL'S' BOWEN YANG SAYS HE DIDN'T ORIGINALLY WANT TO PORTRAY JD VANCE, JOKINGLY CALLS HIM 'POPE KILLER'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1881 -- Pictured: James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the "Money Changers" Cold Open on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

The sketch aired just days after Trump celebrated the real milestone of 100 days since returning to the White House

SNL leaned into recent pop culture headlines, with fake Trump signing a satirical order making it "socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old." The line was a not-so-subtle reference to recent media attention surrounding former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his much-younger girlfriend.

SNL COMPARES TRUMP TO JESUS IN EASTER SKETCH MOCKING ECONOMY AND FAITH: 'DONALD JESUS TRUMP'

"Old men can now date far younger women. We like that, it’s hot," the impersonated Trump said. "But in reverse, it’s quite disgusting, right? Very Dateline, you know."

Other parodied characters included a fictional Secretary of State Marco Rubio, portrayed as reluctantly pushing back on an absurd order to ban "Hispanic babies from getting their ears pierced," a clear attempt by the writers to satirize immigration policy.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1878 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Marcello Hernández as Marco Rubio during the "Trump Musk Rubio" Cold Open on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

In a jab at recent economic concerns, the sketch ended with Trump renaming "recession" to "recess" in an attempt to soften the term.

SNL SKIT TAKES AIM AT TRUMP’S TARIFFS AND TESLA VANDALISM: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT DEPRESSION AGAIN'

"Recession will now be called recess. Fun, right?" he quipped. "So, America, get ready for a historically long recess. I call tetherball."

The real Trump recently dismissed recession concerns, stating Friday that the U.S. is in a "transition period" and predicting the country will "do fantastically," despite recent volatility in the stock market.

Trump posts an AI photo of himself as the pope on Truth Social

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social on Friday, May 2, 2025. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The cold open also touched on recent buzz surrounding Trump’s viral post on Truth Social, where he shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope. It came just days after Trump attended the funeral for Pope Francis in Rome. When asked about the future leader of the Catholic Church, the president joked he’d be his own "number one choice."

"It’s me, your favorite president, perhaps your next pope," Johnson’s Trump said, combining ambition for both the Oval Office and the Vatican.

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.