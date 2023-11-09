Palestinian 'Rosa Parks' hailed by media as 'hero' accused of sharing Hitlerian threat to drink Jews' blood

A Palestinian, who was heralded as a "hero" and compared to "Rosa Parks" by liberal media after she assaulted an Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldier in Nabi Selah, a village in the West Bank, was arrested Monday by the IDF for allegedly inciting terrorism and calling to drink the blood of Jews.

"The IDF has carried out substantial numbers of counterterrorism activity since Oct. 7 and has apprehended hundreds of suspects. Overnight, the IDF carried out activity to apprehend individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and incitement," the IDF said. "During the activity, Ahed Tamimi, who is suspected of inciting violence and calling for terrorist activity to be carried out, was apprehended in the town of Nabi Saleh. Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."

Ahed Tamimi,'s arrest pertained to a social media post allegedly from her social media account, which called for Palestinians to drink Jewish blood and eat their skulls.

"Our message to the herd of settlers, we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin - we will slaughter you and you will say what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls, come on, we are waiting for you," the image, posted to IG stories, allegedly said.

TERROR EXPERT EXPLAINS INSIDE THE MIND OF HAMAS 'DEATH CULT' KILLERS AMID THEIR 'MURDER ORGY' AGAINST ISRAELIS

Tamimi's mother first denied that the posts were from her daughter's official account, and later said the account was hacked.

Tamimi was an icon to the liberal media after an Israeli military court sentenced her to eight months in prison for slapping and kicking two soldiers in 2018. The assault featured glorified coverage in liberal media outlets.

NBC's digital website covered the event with the headline, "Slap heard 'round the world: Ahed Tamimi becomes symbol of Palestinian resistance."

It added that Tamimi's "assault of an IDF soldier prompted renewed international attention on Israel's occupation of the West Bank, and on the Palestinian cause in general."

The New York Times called Tamimi "a feisty symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation" in 2018 when the assault occurred. Before that, she was featured in the Times' magazine in a collection dubbed "The Resisters."

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan ran a segment on Tamimi in 2022, dubbing Tamimi a "Palestinian hero."

MSNBC described Tamimi as "a symbol of resistance, helping to shine a spotlight back on the plight of Palestinians living in the Occupied Territories."

CNN's editor Nadeem Muaddi coveted Tamimi's book, "They Called Me a Lioness," and described Tamimi as a "national hero" and a "Fearless teen" after she slapped and assaulted IDF soldiers.

"It wasn’t the first time Tamimi stood up to an armed soldier, nor was it the first time such an encounter had been captured on film. But the image of a fearless teen, with curly blonde hair and pink shirt, slapping a heavily armed soldier sparked interest and debate across the world," CNN's article said.

CORNELL PROFESSOR ON LEAVE FOR REMARKS ABOUT 'EXHILARATING' HAMAS ATTACK HAS HISTORY OF INCENDIARY RHETORIC

Muaddi said in an interview, "Your arrest propelled you to the forefront of Palestinian activism, made you a national hero and even a global icon for popular resistance."

Al Jazeera published an opinion article labeling Tamimi "the Palestinian Rosa Parks," while the Intercept labeled her a "Symbol of Palestinian Resistance."

PROFESSOR WARNS TERRORIST SUPPORTERS A MASSIVE PROBLEM IN COLLEGES AS PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUPS DEFEND HAMAS

The Associated Press hailed Tamimi as "an international symbol of resistance to Israeli occupation after slapping two soldiers."

Tamimi's ascent to liberal media stardom is not one without its flags.

The Times reported that Tamimi once "declared, ‘Our strength is in our stones,’ and appeared to condone, or justify, stabbings, suicide bombings and other violence."

Additionally, her family is well-known to the IDF. Her cousin, Ahlam al-Tamimi, was involved in the Sbarro pizza bombing in 2001, which killed more than a dozen people, including two Americans.

FOX News Digital reached out to the outlets in question but did not immediately receive a response.

Human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, also jumped to defend Tamimi for assaulting an IDF solider by calling for her release from jail.

When reached for comment, Amnesty International defended its campaign for Tamimi to be released at the time, but condemned antisemitism.

"Amnesty International campaigned for the release of Ahed Tamimi in 2018 following her wrongful imprisonment at the age of 16 after an online video, showing her shoving, slapping, and kicking two Israeli soldiers in her home village of Nabi Saleh in December 2017, went viral. She was released in 2018 after serving more than seven months of an eight-month prison sentence. Amnesty’s campaign ended following her release," the statement read. "When Amnesty International campaigns for an individual it is not an endorsement of their views, past or present, it is based on whether or not their human rights have been violated and the urgent need for action to address this. Amnesty’s previous campaigning on Ahed Tamimi’s case has no bearing or connection to her recent alleged comments."

The statement continued, "As a human rights organization, Amnesty resolutely condemns antisemitism and all other forms of racism and discrimination which are antithetical to human rights."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP