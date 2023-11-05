Left-wing activist 'shocked' in viral video after failing to recruit pro-Palestinian Muslim support for LGBTQ

An activist in the United Kingdom was left "shocked" after he attempted to garner support from pro-Palestinian Muslims, only to be mocked by some of them, according to a video that went viral on X.

The incident began when a male activist named "Billboard Chris" brought a sign that said, "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers."

"He's trying to propagate anti-LGBTQ propaganda. He's trying to tell children that they're not allowed to be transgender," the activist said.

"Yeah, they're not," a woman responded. She proceeded to mock the activist for wearing Black nail polish.

"Stop talking bro. You have Black nail polish on and you're a man, bro. Stop talking," she said.

"In our religion, you can't do that," another woman said. "We don't agree."

The group proceeded to demand the activist identify what religion he belonged to. "What do you identify as?"

When the activist refused to answer, and began walking away, a woman shouted "You identify as s--t, my bro."

A popular news aggregator on Twitter, Visegrád 24, described the incident as follows: "A far-left activist is shocked when he finds out that the young Muslim women… do not share his views on LGBTQ+ issues."

"Masked Antifa man calls me a f---ing fascist and appeals to Muslim women for support. Intersectional comedy ensues. They destroy him," Billboard Chris said in reaction to the incident.

Some on the left believe in an oppression matrix, that individuals can be oppressed by multiple systems simultaneously. The descriptive term is called intersectionality and holds, for example, that a person of color who is also transgender is oppressed by racism and transphobia simultaneously.

"Intersectionality is a lens through which you can see where power comes and collides, where it interlocks and intersects. It’s not simply that there’s a race problem here, a gender problem here, and a class or LBGTQ problem there. Many times that framework erases what happens to people who are subject to all of these things," Kemberle Crenshaw, a critical race theorist who coined the term, said.

In response to this point of view, academics on the left postulate that with this theory oppressed groups should band together to fight against the oppression matrix, the root of which they believe is White supremacy.

Critics believe the prescriptive measure to cure the supposed intersectional ideology is a form of cultural Marxism.

CRT critic Mike Gonzalez from the Heritage Foundation said, "The strategy to achieve the new cultural Marxism was also no longer predicated on Marx’s original prescription, the violent overthrow of the system by the working class…. [Now] ideologues must infiltrate institutions and all of society and ‘raise the consciousness of’ the 'oppressed' with a new cultural worldview, or narrative."

