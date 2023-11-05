Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Left-wing activist 'shocked' in viral video after failing to recruit pro-Palestinian Muslim support for LGBTQ

'You identify as s--t, my bro,' a woman said

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
close
Biden losing support from Muslim Americans due to support for Israel Video

Biden losing support from Muslim Americans due to support for Israel

Former DNC deputy press secretary Jose Aristimuno and former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins join 'The Faulkner Focus' to debate the Biden administration's response to the conflict in Israel.

An activist in the United Kingdom was left "shocked" after he attempted to garner support from pro-Palestinian Muslims, only to be mocked by some of them, according to a video that went viral on X. 

The incident began when a male activist named "Billboard Chris" brought a sign that said, "Children cannot consent to puberty blockers."

"He's trying to propagate anti-LGBTQ propaganda. He's trying to tell children that they're not allowed to be transgender," the activist said

"Yeah, they're not," a woman responded. She proceeded to mock the activist for wearing Black nail polish.

ISLAMIC LEADER CHALLENGES PSAKI'S CLAIM MUSLIM PARENTS MANIPULATED BY GOP: WE'RE NOT 'POLITICAL PUPPETS' 

Antifa muslim pro-palestine united kingdom billboard chris

Far-left activist mocked by Muslim girls in the United Kingdom after he tried to garner their support for medically transitioning children. (X/screenshot)

"Stop talking bro. You have Black nail polish on and you're a man, bro. Stop talking," she said. 

"In our religion, you can't do that," another woman said. "We don't agree." 

The group proceeded to demand the activist identify what religion he belonged to. "What do you identify as?"

When the activist refused to answer, and began walking away, a woman shouted "You identify as s--t, my bro." 

JUSTIN TRUDEAU BLAMES 'AMERICAN RIGHT-WING' FOR MUSLIMS OPPOSING LGBTQ CURRICULUM: 'LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE!'

A popular news aggregator on Twitter, Visegrád 24, described the incident as follows: "A far-left activist is shocked when he finds out that the young Muslim women… do not share his views on LGBTQ+ issues."

"Masked Antifa man calls me a f---ing fascist and appeals to Muslim women for support. Intersectional comedy ensues. They destroy him," Billboard Chris said in reaction to the incident. 

Some on the left believe in an oppression matrix, that individuals can be oppressed by multiple systems simultaneously. The descriptive term is called intersectionality and holds, for example, that a person of color who is also transgender is oppressed by racism and transphobia simultaneously.

"Intersectionality is a lens through which you can see where power comes and collides, where it interlocks and intersects. It’s not simply that there’s a race problem here, a gender problem here, and a class or LBGTQ problem there. Many times that framework erases what happens to people who are subject to all of these things," Kemberle Crenshaw, a critical race theorist who coined the term, said. 

DEM MARYLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MUSLIM CHILDREN ALIGNED WITH 'WHITE SUPREMACISTS' FOR OPPOSING LGBTQ CURRICULUM

In response to this point of view, academics on the left postulate that with this theory oppressed groups should band together to fight against the oppression matrix, the root of which they believe is White supremacy

intersectionality critical race theory

Intersectionality is a fundamental part of critical theory, which holds that systems are structurally oppressive against minority groups by design and that multiple systems can intersection to compound an individual's minority stress.  (Fox News Digital)

Critics believe the prescriptive measure to cure the supposed intersectional ideology is a form of cultural Marxism. 

CRT critic Mike Gonzalez from the Heritage Foundation said, "The strategy to achieve the new cultural Marxism was also no longer predicated on Marx’s original prescription, the violent overthrow of the system by the working class…. [Now] ideologues must infiltrate institutions and all of society and ‘raise the consciousness of’ the 'oppressed' with a new cultural worldview, or narrative." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.