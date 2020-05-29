Swimming groups urge Northeast governors to allow reopening of pools: 'Swimming will save lives'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Swimming organizations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are calling on their governors to reopen facilities for swimmers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Friday interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Emily Compagno, Middle Atlantic Swimming Gen. Chair Jamie Platt, Allegheny Mountain Swimming Chair Pete Barry, and New Jersey Swimming Gen Chair Tristan Formon explained the importance of returning to the water.

"Well, I mean our goal is to collaborate with the government and government leaders to return in a safe and structured manner. We want to get our swimmers back into the pools," Platt stated.

With the support of USA Swimming, a national organization that is 400,000-members-strong, the chairs believe they know how to open pools safely following health guidelines.

"Yeah. So, we have created a number of protocols," Formon assured.

"There are weekly calls. There are different parts of the country that are back in the water with the understanding [of] how to create and maintain a safer environment for our athletes -- a contactless environment. [And,] maintaining social distancing," he continued. "Athletes, by nature, function well within structured guidelines. We really feel we can honor those guidelines and protect our athletes and protect ourselves."

Barry pointed out further that part of the concern on their behalf is due to reports about swimmers' mental health.

"What we are hearing from our athletes are a lot of them are bored, confused, and really anxious. So, that's one of our concerns is the mental health of all of this as we contact our athletes and stuff of providing structured programming and stuff to get our kids back into the water safely," he noted.

According to Platt, another worry is that in the absence of "developmental water," members of the USA swimming community would find other sources and put themselves at risk.

Formon told Compagno that the community was supporting itself, but that they are hoping to coordinate with the backing of state and local government.

"We have [an] ongoing dialogue with folks in Texas and Louisiana and California and Michigan. Talking about protocols that are working. Folks [who are] already in the water. Things that we need to be aware of so we can better protect our athletes," he added.

"And again, as Jamie said, we really want to partner with the states to create a face safe return to developmental water. Developmental water, whether it's indoor or outdoor, is critical for teaching folks to swim," Formon concluded. "Because, as Jamie pointed out, ultimately swimming will save lives."