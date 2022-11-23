Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Owner of Big Dog Ranch Rescue on a mission to save canines left at the border: 'It's a huge problem'

Lauree Simmons says migrants entering the country leave their canines behind

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Big Dog Ranch Rescue owner shares how she rescues dogs from the border Video

Big Dog Ranch Rescue owner shares how she rescues dogs from the border

 Lauree Simmons, founder of the largest no-kill dog rescue in the country, joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the work her organization does in saving stray dogs at the southern border. 

Lauree Simmons, CEO and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR), estimates her organization has saved hundreds of stray dogs left at the U.S. southern border by migrants.  

"It’s a huge problem," she said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Simmons shared that she visited Eagle Pass, Texas near the Rio Grande and saw hundreds of starving and abandoned dogs. 

"[They were] left to fend for themselves from illegal immigrants that cross the border with their dogs. Then they get on busses and just leave them behind," she said. "These dogs can't survive on their own."

Lauree Simmons visited Eagle Pass, Texas to rescue dogs left behind by migrants entering the United States. (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Lauree Simmons visited Eagle Pass, Texas to rescue dogs left behind by migrants entering the United States. (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Simmons told host Tucker Carlson the National Guard reached out to her and another organization about a border cleanup, but when she arrived, she was shocked by how many stray dogs there were. 

"This couldn’t come at a worse time. Shelters throughout the country are overflowing everywhere," she said. 

THINKING OF ADOPTING A SHELTER DOG? HERE'S WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

"Owner surrenders are up 60% throughout the country because people are having to make the hard choice of whether to feed their families or fill up their car with gas and heat their homes or give up their dog. They just can’t afford to care for them." 

Big Dog Ranch Rescue recently opened new rehabilitation, medical, and adoption facilities in Shorter, Alabama. 

Big Dog Ranch Rescue recently opened new rehabilitation, medical, and adoption facilities in Shorter, Alabama. 

BDRR is the largest no-kill dog rescue in the country. Simmons said the organization's Palm Beach location currently has 750 dogs waiting to be adopted. 

A new 100-acre rehabilitation, medical and adoption facility was recently opened in Shorter, Ala. in an effort to save more dogs from euthanasia and to serve as a hub to transport dogs to the Northeast. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How can people help,?" Tucker Carlson asked. 

"You can please come adopt one of these dogs, there’s so many that need homes – or donate. Donations keep us going. Go to our website at bdrr.org and help us save more lives," Simmons responded. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.