Army veteran witnesses border crisis firsthand as part of cleanup operation: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'

An Army veteran joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to detail the inhumane conditions he witnessed at the southern border while cleaning up trash as a part of his organization's, "Great American Clean Up."

John Rourke described what he saw as being "like nothing I've ever seen." Inspired by the events of 9/11, Rourke's company Blue Eye Moving performs cleanup operations in different cities each year.

"So we've cleaned Baltimore, we cleaned Del Rio (Texas) and this year we're going to Eagle Pass (Texas). And I think that I'm going to continue to focus on these border towns because nobody else is," said Rourke, emphasizing that this is a part of America that the government has "completely forgotten about."

According to Rourke, "we went from picking up garbage along the Rio Grande to pulling people from Venezuela out of the Rio Grande, saving their lives, to watching people wash babies in the Rio Grande."

He also described witnessing the "unbelievable sight" of women giving birth and people sleeping under bridges. Rourke also described watching dozens of migrants dumping garbage along the way.

"We had people setting up teepees, cutting trees down underneath the bridge and making shelters to sleep under, and it's 110 degrees on the border. It was like nothing I've ever seen. And they're all here because they love Joe Biden, that's what they were telling us," he told Carley Shimkus.

Rourke said the bussing of migrants from Texas to New York City gives the Big Apple a taste of what Eagle Pass and other border towns have been experiencing, where "you cannot even let your children out in the backyard by themselves."

Rourke torched President Biden for not visiting the southern border.

"It's pretty crazy when a guy from Jupiter, Florida, that owns a moving company has been to the border more times than the president of the United States."

Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have so far exceeded 2 million in fiscal year 2022, sources told Fox News.