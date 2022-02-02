Outrage as DC closes The Big Board restaurant over vaccine mandate: 'Draconian COVID measures'

The closure of Washington, D.C., bar and restaurant The Big Board due to its disobedience of COVID-19 guidelines has the public up in arms about the city’s priorities.

The Big Board in the H Street neighborhood of Washington, D.C., had its liquor license suspended Friday by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration [ABRA] after it was determined it had violated public health guidelines, such as enforcing masks for its employees and checking patrons' vaccine cards.

City health officials went further Tuesday by affixing a notice to the establishment's doors notifying them that they were being shut down altogether.

Republicans on Capitol Hill immediately backed the veteran-owned small business for not discriminating against non-vaccinated customers, including Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who paid the restaurant a visit on Tuesday alongside Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

DC BAR CO-OWNER DEFIANT AGAINST COVID REGULATIONS SPEAKS OUT AFTER LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENDED

"It’s sad to see good people who care about their employees & customers like Eric treated so badly by @MayorBowser," Hern tweeted.

D.C. communications alumna Natalie Johnson pointed out how crime is soaring in the nation’s capital, yet the mayor is focusing her energy on "stripping small business owners of their livelihoods."

Tablet Magazine CTO Noam Blum replied to Johnson, tweeting "obviously the car jackers are masked so it's nbd."

Townhall Managing News Editor Spencer Brown announced he had decided to support the restaurant Tuesday night and was "happy to report the place is packed."

Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers, who also rallied for the support of The Big Board, tweeted a picture Tuesday night of discarded trash surrounding a homeless encampment outside Union Station.

"Nice evening walk home in the Nations Capital," he wrote.

SEN. RAND PAUL GRABS BITE TO EAT AT DC BAR BEING SHUT OVER CITY VACCINE MANDATES

Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese replied to Rodgers, "no time to fix this – there are small businesses to hassle into oblivion!"

According to DC Examiner reporter Emily Brooks, Reason editor Robby Soave asked Sen. Paul what his message to Mayor Bowser would be during their visit to The Big Board. The senator replied: "Impeach Muriel Bowser!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.