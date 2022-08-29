'Outnumbered' sounds off on MSNBC guest claiming supporters of Texas migrant bussing are 'racists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro called out New York City Mayor Adams on "Outnumbered" for not having resources available to handle the influx of migrants being bussed from the southern border. The panel reacted Monday to an MSNBC guest comparing the bussing of migrants to racist segregation-era policies.

MSNBC PROFESSOR: THOSE WHO SUPPORT BUSING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO NYC ARE ‘RACISTS,’ LIKE SEGREGATIONIST

TODD PIRO: If you remember back to 9/11, how quickly this city mobilized to help people going through literally the worst thing that our country has ever gone through instantaneously. You've had 13 days to deal with this. You've known that this has been happening for a while now. You touted yourself as a sanctuary city. Well, if you're going to do that, maybe have the sanctuary in place to handle these individuals. Yet we're almost at two weeks. This guy's party is getting upset when you call him out for said partying What's going on? The fact of the matter is, you have incompetence running this city. You had incompetence running this city for years now. Nothing's improving. Even though we thought Mayor Adams was going to come in and clean everything up, whether it's crime, whether it's this situation. This city is a disaster and if somebody just sort of took some time and thought about a solution, maybe these individuals would have the intake center that was promised.

