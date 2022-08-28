MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday.

Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal immigrants to New York City, which he claimed to be in the millions for the taxpayers of Texas and Arizona.

"Right, Jason, I mean, the conservative estimate is about $80,000 per bus trip. But we know that racists don't mind paying this money," Greer said.

"We saw this with our parents and grandparents' generations when schools were forced to integrate, and they refused, so they would ship African Americans to other states to attend college, because they didn't want to integrate schools in say South Carolina, or Virginia, or Georgia," she said.

"So, racists are willing to pay the money and they don't care if taxpayers pay the brunt," she continued.

Greer said that, "I think what's so disgusting about this is that decent people's lives, just as Maria said, we have men, women, and children on a bus for days on end not knowing where they're going and there is no coordination, we know that the governors of these states are only doing this to perform an act, just to try and appease their particular bases even though they're costing their own taxpayers money."

Greer argued that "the vast majority of Americas are descendants of people who came from countries like Italy, and Ireland, and Germany, and Poland who were treated in similar ways, but they have forgotten that history and that's part of the problem of America in that we're so ahistoric when it comes to how we treat immigrants and how we think about this nation of immigrants."

Texas and Arizona are sending illegal immigrants to areas like New York City and Washington, D.C. to alleviate the burden that such migration imposes on their communities near the border. Critics of the Biden administration argue he has flung open America's borders. Despite record migrant encounters - two million between October 2021 and June 2022 - deportations have "plummeted to a record low."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has complained that the influx of illegal immigrants has severely strained NYC's schools and healthcare system. Just over 1,000 migrants have been bused so far to New York City. U.S. Customs and Border Protect saw nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July.