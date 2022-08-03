'Outnumbered' sounds off on Ron DeSantis' scathing rejection of 'View' invite: 'Brilliant play'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Outnumbered" co-hosts slammed "The View" Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team wrote a scathing rejection of an invitation to appear on the show.

Gov. DeSantis has faced consistent criticism from liberal media pundits in recent years, including from liberal hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

"No conservative or Republican should go on this show ever again because this is not the Barbara Walters show that was envisioned 25 years ago," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.

"It's reckless personal attacks, not based in reality whatsoever."

In a scathing email, DeSantis' team pointed out the history of backlash from "The View" hosts against the governor, including Behar once claiming the governor was risking the lives of children and families with his COVID policies.

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SLAMS DESANTIS FOR FOCUS ON DRAG, SAYS KIDS HAVEN'T DIED FROM ‘BEING EXPOSED TO DRAG QUEENS’

"Which of the below statements from the host of The View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of truth or worth the time?" the email asked.

The email then lays out various examples of hosts name-calling Governor DeSantis and criticizing his decisions such as the Parental Rights in Education law.

Hosts of "Outnumbered" praised Governor DeSantis' team and argued partisan politics and mockery dominated the ABC show.

"That email response from his press team was just brilliant," former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"They don't take the bait."

Since team DeSantis tweeted out the story, some critics have tried to bash Governor DeSantis for not taking the interview.

"[Some are] calling him a crybaby and saying, 'oh, you can't take a little heat from the ladies of 'The View,'" ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno pointed out.

"But as a governor, as his office said, he is busy serving the people of Florida."

The panel agreed DeSantis' team likely did not want to give the show the additional ratings that would come from his appearance.