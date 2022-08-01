'The View' host slams DeSantis for focus on drag, says kids haven't died from 'being exposed to drag queens'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" guest host Ana Navarro criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for focusing on kids attending drag shows, saying she has "yet to see a kid who dies from being exposed to drag queens."

Navarro said Florida was dealing with a "housing crisis," an "insurance crisis" and a "climate crisis" and that DeSantis was too focused on children being exposed to drag shows.

"Do I think a 5-year-old should be at a drag show? No, but you know what? If you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid wearing a mask to school, if you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid learning about slavery and learning the true history of this country, then why in the hell can’t you be about parental choice on whether you take your kid to a drag show or not?" Navarro argued.

The frequent guest host of "The View" said people were "cherry-picking" with regard to parental choice.

"I looked at the top causes of endangerment for children, of children’s death. It’s firearms. It’s car accidents. It’s drownings. It is not drag queens. I’ve yet to see a kid that dies from being exposed to a drag queen," Navarro said.

DeSantis recently filed a complaint with R House, a Miami restaurant, for hosting "lewd activity" while minors were present, according to the New York Post.

The Florida governor noted the complaint during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Having kids involved in this is wrong," he said at the press conference, according to the Post. "That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida. And it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people. That is not the way you protect children. You look out for children."

Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers and others from talking about sex or gender identity issues with students in kindergarten through third grade. It also requires discussions about sex or gender identity in older grades to be age appropriate.

The bill, which critics have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill, took effect in July. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed the legislation.

"As the state’s shameful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law takes effect, state officials who claim to champion liberty are limiting the freedom of their fellow Americans simply to be themselves," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "Already, there have been reports that ‘Safe Space’ stickers are being taken down from classrooms. Teachers are being instructed not to wear rainbow clothing. LGBTQI+ teachers are being told to take down family photos of their husbands and wives—cherished family photos like the ones on my own desk."

DeSantis' campaign responded to the White House and said that it "continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years old from sexualized lesson plans."