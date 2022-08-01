Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'The View' host slams DeSantis for focus on drag, says kids haven't died from 'being exposed to drag queens'

DeSantis recently filed a complaint to a restaurant in Miami, accusing the establishment of allowing minors to attend drag events

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Ana Navarro on 'The View': 'I’ve yet to see a kid who dies from being exposed to a drag queen' Video

Ana Navarro on 'The View': 'I’ve yet to see a kid who dies from being exposed to a drag queen'

"The View" guest host Ana Navarro slammed Ron DeSantis on Monday for focusing on drag and said that she has not yet seen a "kid who dies from being exposed to a drag queen."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" guest host Ana Navarro criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for focusing on kids attending drag shows, saying she has "yet to see a kid who dies from being exposed to drag queens." 

Navarro said Florida was dealing with a "housing crisis," an "insurance crisis" and a "climate crisis" and that DeSantis was too focused on children being exposed to drag shows. 

"Do I think a 5-year-old should be at a drag show? No, but you know what? If you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid wearing a mask to school, if you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid learning about slavery and learning the true history of this country, then why in the hell can’t you be about parental choice on whether you take your kid to a drag show or not?" Navarro argued. 

The frequent guest host of "The View" said people were "cherry-picking" with regard to parental choice.

TEXAS LAWMAKER PLANNING TO BAN CHILDREN FROM DRAG SHOWS: ‘NOT APPROPRIATE AT ALL’

"I looked at the top causes of endangerment for children, of children’s death. It’s firearms. It’s car accidents. It’s drownings. It is not drag queens. I’ve yet to see a kid that dies from being exposed to a drag queen," Navarro said. 

Ana Navarro slams Ron DeSantis on "The View."

Ana Navarro slams Ron DeSantis on "The View." (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

DeSantis recently filed a complaint with R House, a Miami restaurant, for hosting "lewd activity" while minors were present, according to the New York Post. 

The Florida governor noted the complaint during a press conference on Wednesday.  

"Having kids involved in this is wrong," he said at the press conference, according to the Post. "That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida. And it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people. That is not the way you protect children. You look out for children."

NBC NEWS DRAG QUEEN COLUMNIST SAYS ‘DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR’ ECHOES ‘MOST EFFECTIVE LEARNING PRACTICES' FOR KIDS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office blasted a piece the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board for a piece about a new state law that is "rife with erroneous assumptions," according to the governor’s press secretary. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office blasted a piece the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board for a piece about a new state law that is "rife with erroneous assumptions," according to the governor’s press secretary.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers and others from talking about sex or gender identity issues with students in kindergarten through third grade. It also requires discussions about sex or gender identity in older grades to be age appropriate. 

The bill, which critics have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill, took effect in July. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed the legislation. 

"As the state’s shameful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law takes effect, state officials who claim to champion liberty are limiting the freedom of their fellow Americans simply to be themselves," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "Already, there have been reports that ‘Safe Space’ stickers are being taken down from classrooms. Teachers are being instructed not to wear rainbow clothing. LGBTQI+ teachers are being told to take down family photos of their husbands and wives—cherished family photos like the ones on my own desk."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Ana Navarro attends the 2022 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Ana Navarro attends the 2022 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)  ((Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis' campaign responded to the White House and said that it "continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years old from sexualized lesson plans."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.