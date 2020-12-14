On COVID-19 vaccine, Trump accused by media of giving 'false hope': 'Outnumbered' panel

Fox's "Outnumbered" panel reacted Monday to media predictions that a coronavirus vaccine was practically impossible by the end of 2020.

President Trump's claim in May that the country would have a vaccine by year's end was met with derision in the mainstream press, including in an NBC News "fact check" at the time that Fox News contributor Joe Concha called nonsensical.

"Unless you have 1.21 gigawatts, Doc Brown, and a DeLorean, you kind of can't fact-check something that hasn't happened yet in the future," Concha said, referring to the time-travel movie "Back to the Future."

Pfizer and Moderna both announced effective vaccines against coronavirus last month, and the first Pfizer jabs were distributed to health care workers on Monday. NBC News and others said earlier this year that it would require a "miracle" for that to happen.

"They accused him of giving the American people false hope by what he was saying, being a cheerleader for America," Town Hall contributing editor Katie Pavlich said.

Concha said political leaders like President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, as well as celebrities and influencers, should promote the vaccine's safety and efficacy with their platforms. Polls have shown up to half of Americans are either not sure or absolutely will not take the coronavirus vaccine once it's available to the public, and experts say 70 percent of the population must take it to achieve herd immunity.

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said she was privately among those who doubted a vaccine could be done by the end of 2020, but she became a believer when she saw the size and scale of Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership spearheaded by the Trump administration to create and distribute a vaccine as quickly as possible.

She agreed that as many people needed to take the vaccine as possible once it was widely available.

"We need a massive PR push, because if a third of the population do not get the vaccine, we're not going to reach herd immunity, and all of this will be for nothing," she said.