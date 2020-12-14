NY gives first coronavirus vaccine to health care worker

The first doses of New York’s coronavirus vaccine supply went to a health care worker who spent the last 10 months working the front lines as the illness ripped through the state. The Northwell Health employee, who was the first to receive the vaccine on Monday, was identified as Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

She was vaccinated during a Gov. Andrew Cuomo press conference on Monday, and was possibly the first to receive the jab in the U.S. She told the doctor administering the vaccine that she was feeling "great."

After receiving the vaccine, Lindsay told Cuomo that the shot "didn't feel any different," from any other vaccine.

She went on to thank her colleagues in the field who have been battling the virus throughout the world.

"I feel hopeful," she said.

Northwell Health has planned to vaccinate at least two other health care workers later Monday morning.

The long-awaited moment comes just one day after workers at a Pfizer plant in Portage, Mich., loaded the first of nearly 3 million doses onto trucks to be distributed across the nation. UPS and FedEx both tweeted that the deliveries were successful.

The first shipments were said to arrive in 145 distribution centers Monday across 50 states, with an additional 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

The vaccines will go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities before the country enters the next phases of distribution.

