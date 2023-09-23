OutKick’s Donovan McNabb dishes on his new NFL podcast, dreams guests and getting ‘back in the groove’

Former NFL star Donovan McNabb is the newest addition to OutKick, where his new podcast allows him to "get back in the groove" and opine on sports.

"The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb," which is co-hosted by OutKick senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero, dives into all the NFL action, the latest news around the league, and features interviews with the sport's brightest minds. New episodes are released every Tuesday and Friday throughout the NFL season.

McNabb has been a beloved member of the football community for decades after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. McNabb, who played college ball at Syracuse, went on to lead the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He made six Pro Bowls, threw 234 regular season touchdown passes and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

FOX News Digital caught up with McNabb about why he wanted to host "The Five Spot," his dream guests and what NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is doing as head coach of the University of Colorado’s football team.

FOX News Digital: Why OutKick?

McNabb: OutKick is a great platform for me to be able to get back in the groove, to talk sports, reach out to listeners and be able to give my true and honest input.

FOX News Digital: Did the ability to say what’s on your mind, without being restrained, impact your decision to join OutKick?

McNabb: The ability to say what’s on my mind was definitely a major factor in my decision to join OutKick, but the decision was also based more of an opportunity to be myself on this platform, while also enjoy doing what I love; talking about sports.

FOX News Digital: In the premiere of "The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb," you and Armando said the Los Angeles Chargers are wasting Justin Herbert. As a former quarter back, do you find yourself naturally defending QBs? Or will you scold anyone who deserves it?

McNabb: I keep it real; if someone’s not playing well, I’ll make a mention of it, whether it be an entire team or one player. When talking about playing the QB position, there are many more factors involved in the process of the execution of a play; the preparation, the coaching, the play calling, putting the QB in a better position to be successful. These are things I talk about when discussing performance of players and a team, not just the execution of the plays.

FOX News Digital: Do you feel that working in media is important because it keeps you so close to the game?

McNabb: Yes and no. I always feel involved in the game when I’m watching, but the fact that I get the chance to talk about more than just the X's and O's, and more about the why’s and the why-nots, is important to me right now.

FOX News Digital: What makes you want to do a podcast, specifically?

McNabb: Starting to get back "on-air," the chance to control the topics, the questions, the answers, and get to dig deeper than just talking about football. I can talk about other sports and other topics.

FOX News Digital: Who is your dream guest?

McNabb: Michael Jordan, Joe Montana, Wayne Gretzky, Barry Bonds.

FOX News Digital: Which current quarterback reminds you the most of yourself?

McNabb: None of the current quarterbacks remind me of myself. Everyone has their own identity, their own strengths and weaknesses. I never want to compare anyone who is playing now to anyone who played back in the day.

FOX News Digital: What do you make of what Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] is doing in Colorado?

McNabb: I think Coach Prime is changing the landscape of college football. What he is doing shines a lot more light on what the transfer portal is doing to high school football players who are being recruited. He’s certainly bringing more viewers to college football.

FOX News Digital: Do you think Coach Prime will inspire more retired athletes to follow his lead and get into coaching?

McNabb: Yes, but I think it is bigger than what he is doing, by being a retired athlete who has gotten into coaching. I think he’s setting a standard that players who have played the game should be mentors and be able to teach younger players all about the game, and how to be successful in it.

