NFL legend Donovan McNabb joins OutKick with new video podcast: ‘I can’t wait to get started’

Former NFL star quarterback Donovan McNabb has joined OutKick and will host a video podcast, "The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb," the company announced on Monday.

"I've always been a fan of OutKick, and I’m excited to take the next step in my career off the field hosting the ‘The 5 Spot.’ I look forward to providing my analysis of games every week and interviewing former players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started," McNabb said.

"The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb" will dive into all the NFL action, the latest news around the league, and interviews with the sport's brightest minds. New episodes will be released every Tuesday and Friday throughout the NFL season.

OUTKICK’S SIGNATURE PROGRAMS WITH CLAY TRAVIS, TOMI LAHREN, RILEY GAINES TO STREAM ON FOX NATION

DONOVAN MCNABB SAYS BLACK QUARTERBACKS ARE EVALUATED DIFFERENTLY DURING NFL DRAFT PROCESS

McNabb started at quarterback for 13 NFL seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the team to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He garnered more than 40,000 yards and 250 touchdowns over his pro career. A first-round draft pick out of Syracuse, he made the Pro Bowl six times and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

McNabb won’t be alone, as the show will be co-hosted by OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero, an award-winning NFL reporter, Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and Associated Press All-Pro voter.

"Donovan McNabb is an NFL legend who I always enjoyed watching, except when he played against the Titans. I’m ecstatic to have him as a teammate now and he will be a great addition to OutKick, where we are continuing to build a unique home for the most insightful personalities in sports media who are free to speak their minds," OutKick founder Clay Travis said.

OUTKICK’S RILEY GAINES DISAPPOINTED IN ESPN’S COVERAGE OF CULTURAL ISSUES 'PLAGUING AMERICA'

The new video podcast joins a variety of programming such as "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis," "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," "Gaines for Girls," "Don’t @ Me! With Dan Dakich," "The Curt Schilling Baseball Show," "American Joyride with David Hookstead," "Hot Mic," and "OutKick The Morning with Charly Arnolt."

"The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb" will launch on Tuesday, September 19.

OutKick and FOX News Digital share common ownership.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.