Ottawa government challenged to make 'transformative' response to 'Freedom Convoy': 'Many continue to suffer'

The Ottawa People's Commission (OPC) called on the government to provide a "transformative" response to the "Freedom Convoy" COVID-19 mandate protests that happened in 2022 and said it can't "move on" until city and federal governments respond.

The OPC report includes testimony from over 200 residents and businesses, according to CBC News.

"While there are those who suggest the community should 'move on' and 'get over it,' [the commission] believes it is essential and urgent that the City of Ottawa and other governments provide a substantive — indeed transformative — response," the OPC report said.

The commission is a grassroots effort made up of a group local residents that hope to change "how future disruptions could be better managed" by the city in the aftermath of the "Freedom Convoy" anti-COVID-19 mandate protests, according to the group's website.

CANADIAN FREEDOM CONVOY: OTTAWA POLICE SAY PROTESTERS' ACTIONS PROMPTED HORSE-MOUNTED COPS TO TRAMPLE TRUCKERS

"With a focus on accountability to the community, OPC chronicled what happened and failed to happen during and after the convoy – and its impact on residents, workers and businesses," the OPC's website reads.

The group released the first part of their findings, which focused on the concerns of local residents and businesses in January. The second report, released Tuesday, focuses on the community impact and includes 25 recommendations "to rebuild community trust."

The group wrote in their first report that "the thousands of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa endured several weeks of widespread human rights abuse, amidst a climate of threats, fear, sexual harassment and intimidation marked by racism, misogyny, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and other expressions of hate and intolerance."

"The impact was, inevitably, greatest on the most vulnerable individuals and communities," the first report said. Protesters took to the city of Ottawa in early 2022 to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

CANADIAN PROTESTERS SAY NO ‘HATRED’ OR VIOLENCE HERE, THEY'LL BE REPORTER TO POLICE: ‘ALL ON THE SAME PAGE’

The second report said that residents were "abandoned" and argued that the government failed to uphold "human rights."

"Compounding the violence was the knowledge that ill-informed and ill-prepared City officials and police effectively facilitated the siege and then essentially abandoned to lawlessness those who live, work or shop downtown. Enforcement was abandoned. Essential services were suspended. Communication was neglected. Community policing and emergency services disappeared. City Hall hid while the police fumbled their response. And the Province was nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile residents suffered — and many continue to suffer. And continue to feel abandoned," the OPC report said.

The OPC called on the city of Ottawa to issue formal apologies to the residents in addition to providing residents with "reparations for human rights abuses and violations" and "compensation for expenses, lost wages and income, business losses and other financial costs incurred as a result of the convoy occupation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The OPC also recommended the government develop a human rights charter for Ottawa and said the city should "increase diversity among elected and senior municipal officials."

The group called for a city-wide "needs map" as well, which would "identifies communities, neighbourhoods and households that might be particularly vulnerable at a time of crisis considering factors such as income, disability, age, race, religion and gender-identity."