AI girlfriend apps leak millions of private chats

Millions of private messages meant to stay secret are now public. Two AI companion apps, Chattee Chat and GiMe Chat, have exposed more than 43 million intimate messages and over 600,000 images and videos after a major data leak discovered by Cybernews, a leading cybersecurity research group known for uncovering major data breaches and privacy risks worldwide. The exposure revealed just how vulnerable you can be when you trust AI companions with deeply personal interactions.

Massive data breach exposes AI chat users

On August 28, 2025, Cybernews researchers discovered that the Hong Kong-based developer Imagime Interactive Limited had left an entire Kafka Broker server open to the public without any security protection. This unsecured system streamed real-time chats between users and their AI companions. It contained links to personal photos, videos, and AI-generated images. In total, the exposed data involved 400,000 users across iOS and Android devices. Researchers described the content as "virtually not safe for work" and said the leak exposes a deep gap between user trust and developer responsibility.

Who was exposed in the AI leak

Most affected users came from the United States. About two-thirds of the data belonged to iOS users, while the remaining third came from Android devices. Although the leak did not include full names or email addresses, it did expose IP addresses and unique device identifiers. This information can still be used to track and identify individuals through other databases. Cybernews found that users sent an average of 107 messages to their AI partners, creating a digital footprint that could be exploited for identity theft, harassment, or blackmail.

AI secrets and spending habits revealed

Purchase logs revealed that some users spent as much as $18,000 to chat with their AI girlfriends. The developer likely earned over $1 million before the breach was uncovered. Although the company's privacy policy claimed that user security was "of paramount importance," Cybernews found no authentication or access controls on the server. Anyone with a simple link could view private exchanges, photos, and videos. This lack of protection shows just how fragile digital intimacy can be when developers ignore basic safeguards.

How Cybernews discovered and closed the leak

Cybernews quickly reported the problem to Imagime Interactive Limited. The exposed server was finally taken offline in mid-September after appearing on public IoT search engines, where hackers could easily find it. Experts are still unsure whether cybercriminals accessed the data before it was removed. However, the threat remains. Leaked conversations and photos can fuel sextortion scams, phishing attacks, and serious reputation damage.

Tips to stay safe from AI data leaks

Even if you never used an AI girlfriend app, this case is a clear reminder to protect your privacy online.

1) Think before you share

Avoid sending personal or sensitive content to AI chat apps. Once shared, you lose control of it.

2) Use reputable AI tools

Choose apps with transparent privacy policies and proven security records.

3) Remove your data online

Use a data removal service to wipe personal information from public databases. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

4) Strengthen your cybersecurity with strong antivirus software

Install strong antivirus software to block scams and detect potential intrusions. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware and potentially access your private information is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

5) Protect your accounts with a password manager and MFA

Use a password manager and enable multi-factor authentication to keep hackers out.

What this means for you

AI chat apps often feel safe and personal, but they store enormous amounts of sensitive data. When that data leaks, it can lead to blackmail, impersonation, or public embarrassment. Before trusting any AI service, check whether it uses secure encryption, access controls, and transparent privacy terms. If a company makes big promises about security but fails to protect your data, it is not worth the risk.

Kurt's key takeaways

This leak exposes how unprepared many developers are to protect the private data of people using AI chat apps. The growing AI companion industry needs stronger security standards and more accountability to prevent these privacy disasters. Cybersecurity awareness is the first step. Knowing how your data moves and who controls it can help you stay safe before another leak puts your personal life online.

Would you still confide in an AI companion if you knew anyone could read what you shared? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com

