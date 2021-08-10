Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell slams Oregon governor's 'insulting' education policy: Progressive left is 'dumbing down kids'

Oregon governor under fire for suspending proficiency requirements for high school grads

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Progressive left's education policy dumbs down kids: Leo Terrell Video

Progressive left's education policy dumbs down kids: Leo Terrell

Former teacher and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasts Oregon's Democrat governor for suspending graduation proficiency requirements for reading, writing and math.

Former teacher and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for signing a bill suspending high school graduation proficiency requirements for reading, writing and math in a bid to "benefit" the state's students of color.

OREGON GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL SUSPENDING MATH, READING REQUIREMENTS FOR HIGH SCHOOL GRADS

LEO TERRELL: Education is the key to break the poverty cycle. And she's embarrassed about this and keeping it quiet because it insults people of color. They have eliminated a measuring tool to determine quality and competency in these skills. It is a victory for teacher unions because now the teachers don't have to teach. … How is going to benefit people of color? My mother had an 8th-grade education, my dad a high school education. You lower the standards, you dumb down kids. I think it's embarrassing, insulting and more importantly, it's racist because it implies that just because of skin color, you can't pass a test. 

This is the progressive left's form of education, dumbing down kids. And Steve, more importantly, dumbing down kids of color because they don't believe that they can handle the skillset they required for everyone. You are taking away the only tool to get to break the poverty cycle: education. It is a way to move up in society. You no longer have to read or write or count because of -- just because of your skin color. It's insulting to anyone in this country. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Oregon suspending school proficiency requirements dumbs down kids, is racist: Leo Terrell Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.