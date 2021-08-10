Leo Terrell slams Oregon governor's 'insulting' education policy: Progressive left is 'dumbing down kids'

Former teacher and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for signing a bill suspending high school graduation proficiency requirements for reading, writing and math in a bid to "benefit" the state's students of color.

OREGON GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL SUSPENDING MATH, READING REQUIREMENTS FOR HIGH SCHOOL GRADS

LEO TERRELL: Education is the key to break the poverty cycle. And she's embarrassed about this and keeping it quiet because it insults people of color. They have eliminated a measuring tool to determine quality and competency in these skills. It is a victory for teacher unions because now the teachers don't have to teach. … How is going to benefit people of color? My mother had an 8th-grade education, my dad a high school education. You lower the standards, you dumb down kids. I think it's embarrassing, insulting and more importantly, it's racist because it implies that just because of skin color, you can't pass a test.

…

This is the progressive left's form of education, dumbing down kids. And Steve, more importantly, dumbing down kids of color because they don't believe that they can handle the skillset they required for everyone. You are taking away the only tool to get to break the poverty cycle: education. It is a way to move up in society. You no longer have to read or write or count because of -- just because of your skin color. It's insulting to anyone in this country.

