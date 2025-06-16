OneRepublic singer voices support for parade celebrating Army’s 250th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The lead singer for the pop band OneRepublic voiced support for President Donald Trump’s military parade that commemorated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

"I have around 20 family members & grandparents that all fought in wars from the revolutionary war (actually) thru to WWII / Korea," Ryan Tedder wrote in what appeared to be an Instagram story that has since been deleted.

"All politics & parties and righteous indignation aside it's a super bummer that instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the USA ARMY and all those who have fought and died on our behalf... We're protesting."

MILITARY PARADE DRAWS PATRIOTIC AMERICANS FROM NEAR AND FAR: 'NO BETTER TIME TO COME TO DC'

The parade, which was held on Saturday – also Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday – was meant to honor America, according to remarks the president gave in the Oval Office last week.

"We’re going to celebrate our country for a change," Trump said.

As a sign of opposition to the parade, many liberals held " No Kings " protests around the country, supported by Walmart heiress Chrissy Walton, to protest Trump and the parade recognizing the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Tedder said that he doesn’t support any party, but wanted to support the service and sacrifice of those in the military.

"I haven't been a card carrying political member of either side in over 20 years & think at this point everything is absurd 99% of the time," the OneRepublic singer and songwriter wrote. "But I'd like to say THANKYOU to all of the Army service members active and retired and those who have given their lives to protect our freedom...to protest."

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS 'UTTER FAILURE' OF ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTS AS AMERICA CELEBRATES ARMY'S HISTORIC MILESTONE

Other musicians and celebrities spoke out in criticism of the parade.

Nancy Wilson with the band Heart shared a post on Instagram saying that she was upset that her song "Barracuda" was played during the event.

"Earlier today, during a parade held in support of our nation’s military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song ‘Barracuda’ by Heart was played without permission or authorization from us," Wilson said in the Instagram post .

"'Barracuda,'" written and performed by Ann and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use," she added. "As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces. On a day meant to honor that service, it’s important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it."

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo also took to Instagram to voice her disapproval of Trump and the ICE immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

"I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration," Rodrigo said on her Instagram story.

"LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants," she added. "Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day, called out Trump as well at the Download Festival in Donington Park in the U.K. on Friday.

"Donald Trump in his administration is a fascist government," Armstrong said. "And it’s up to us to fight back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Tedder for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.