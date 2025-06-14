Expand / Collapse search
White House slams 'utter failure' of anti-Trump protests as America celebrates Army's historic milestone

Republicans celebrate military, while Democrats criticize event as 'presidential birthday party'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Protesters march at a 'No Kings' protest near Washington Video

Protesters march at a 'No Kings' protest near Washington

As celebrations for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary take place in the nation's capital, marchers angry at the president take to nearby streets. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday, describing them as "a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance."

Thousands of planned protests, which remained peaceful as the Army’s 250th anniversary parade commenced, followed a week of violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and other cities.

People on the lawn around the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

People gather on the lawn around the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

GOVERNORS WARN ANTI-TRUMP 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AGAINST BECOMING VIOLENT: 'YOU'RE GOING TO GET ARRESTED'

No Kings organizers chose to hold the demonstrations the same day as the military parade, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

"It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day," Cheung wrote in an X post. "But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve our country."

Soldiers from the Army 82nd Airborne Division, dressed in World War I era uniforms, march past the reviewing stand and President Donald Trump during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

Soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, dressed in World War I-era uniforms, march past the reviewing stand and President Donald Trump during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TODAY’S ‘NO KINGS’ ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES ACROSS THE US

Republican lawmakers cheered the effort, describing it as an "incredible opportunity" to showcase the strength, discipline and teamwork of the U.S. military.

"It’s an honor to support our service members in our nation’s capital," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote in an X post. "Thank you to every man and woman in uniform for your dedication and service to our country!"

People fold a large American flag at Freedom Plaza before a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

People fold a large American flag at Freedom Plaza before a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

HEADING TO TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE? HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

However, Democrats mostly criticized the Army celebration, citing its cost and alleging it was an excuse to celebrate Trump's birthday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out shortly after the parade began on Saturday, saying the celebration "should be about" service members.

No Kings Protest

A "No Kings" protest in Eugene, Ore. (Imagn)

"Our service members are the heroes," Newsom wrote on X. "We are PROUD of the U.S. Army and the brave men and women who serve. They’ve dedicated their lives to something bigger than themselves. Today should be about them. Not Donald Trump."

Minutes later, Newsom's press office posted a photo from the event, with the caption, "THIS IS THE LARGEST PRESIDENTIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER."

Despite the divisive rhetoric about the event, the U.S. Army said the parade "is a reminder that we’ve always been there for America, and we always will. THIS WE’LL DEFEND."

