Olivia Nuzzi exits NY Magazine following RFK Jr. relationship revelations

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi is leaving New York Magazine after she was placed on a leave of absence following revelations of a personal relationship with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she covered for the publication.

"Last month, the magazine enlisted the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to review Olivia Nuzzi’s work during the 2024 campaign. They reached the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review of her published work, finding no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias,' New York Magazine said in a statement Monday.

"Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways. Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent," the magazine added. "We wish her the best."

NEW YORK MAG MUM ON OLIVIA NUZZI'S STATUS AS MORE DETAILS FROM ALLEGED RFK JR. RELATIONSHIP EMERGE

When asked for comment, Nuzzi's attorney Ari Wilkenfeld told Fox News Digital, "Ms. Nuzzi is gratified though not surprised that two different investigations have determined that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was sound and that she did nothing wrong. For nearly eight years, she consistently produced critically celebrated and hugely popular journalism in her capacity as the Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine. She is grateful for the editors, fact checkers, and artists with whom she worked and to the readers who have supported her with their time, subscriptions, and engagement. She looks forward to the next chapter of her career."

POLITICO'S RYAN LIZZA ON LEAVE AFTER EX OLIVIA NUZZI ACCUSES HIM OF HARASSMENT, BLACKMAIL AMID RFK JR. TRYST

Nuzzi found herself at the center of a media controversy after it was discovered that the star journalist had been intimately involved with RFK Jr., whom she covered during his independent presidential bid. Nuzzi has maintained that she never had a physical relationship with her former reporting subject but did engage in "personal" communications.

It was also revealed last month that her engagement with Politico's chief Washington correspondent and Playbook co-author Ryan Lizza was called off amid the revelations.

Lizza is taking a leave of absence from Politico after Nuzzi accused him of harassment and blackmail, alleging that he "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out."

In a court filing, Lizza denied those allegations and claimed Nuzzi admitted to having a romantic affair with Kennedy, who wanted to "possess," "control," and "impregnate" her, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Lizza said that Nuzzi described the relationship as "toxic," "unhealthy," "stupid," "psychotic," "crazy" and "indefensible" but Kennedy was able to keep it going because of the "huge power disparity" between them, the Journal added.

Lizza also disputed Nuzzi’s claims that he hacked her devices.

"Everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself," he wrote in the court document.

NEW YORK MAG PUTS REPORTER OLIVIA NUZZI ON LEAVE FOR ALLEGED 'PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP' WITH RFK JR.

Lizza previously denied Nuzzi's allegations.

"I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully," Lizza told CNN.

Nuzzi’s counsel previously provided Fox News Digital with the following statement regarding Lizza: "We reiterate what Ms. Nuzzi said in her request for a protective order: That Mr. Lizza’s intent is to harass and humiliate Ms. Nuzzi and that he is utilizing the press to do so — some of the very issues that drove Ms. Nuzzi to file for a protective order in the DC Superior Court. Filings such as this, full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response, further his efforts, as described in her initial filing for the protective order. Her only objective in seeking intervention from law enforcement and the court is to ensure her safety and be left alone."

A representative for Kennedy provided the Wall Street Journal with the following statement: "The accusations about Robert Kennedy are categorically false and he will not participate in reporting on triple hearsay allegations made in a dispute between other people."

Nuzzi's relationship with RFK Jr. is believed to have begun late last year after she interviewed the then-independent presidential candidate, who has since suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Trump . RFK Jr. is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

The alleged "sexting" relationship has emerged as tabloid fodder, dominating media industry gossip in recent weeks. Among the chatter was a much-circulated Puck report that Nuzzi sent "demure" nude photos to Kennedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," Nuzzi said in a statement last month. "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

A Kennedy spokesperson also previously denied any sort of physical relationship and said he had only met Nuzzi once.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.