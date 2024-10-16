New York mag mum on Olivia Nuzzi’s status as more details of alleged RFK Jr. relationship emerge

New York magazine is mum on the status of star reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who is currently on leave as the result of an inappropriate relationship with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as scandalous details of their alleged relationship trickle out.

It was revealed last month that Politico's chief Washington correspondent and Playbook co-author Ryan Lizza and Nuzzi had previously called off their engagement amid news that the star New York magazine writer had been involved with Kennedy – whom she covered.

Lizza is taking a leave of absence from Politico after Nuzzi accused him of harassment and blackmail, alleging that he "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out."

In a court filing, Lizza denied those allegations and claimed Nuzzi admitted to having a romantic affair with Kennedy, who wanted to "possess," "control," and "impregnate" her, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lizza said that Nuzzi described the relationship as "toxic," "unhealthy," "stupid," "psychotic," "crazy" and "indefensible" but Kennedy was able to keep it going because of the "huge power disparity" between them, the Journal added.

"Everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself," he wrote in the court document, disputing Nuzzi’s claims that he hacked her devices.

"Nuzzi’s counsel said Lizza’s filing was ‘full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response.’ The counsel said Nuzzi, who was granted a temporary protection order, is taking legal action ‘to ensure her safety and be left alone,’" the Journal reported.

Nuzzi was placed on leave by New York magazine last month as a result of the Kennedy revelation. The magazine said in its statement at the time that Nuzzi would have been removed from her reporting duties on the campaign if it had been made aware of the relationship earlier.

New York magazine declined comment on Wednesday when asked for an update on Nuzzi’s employment status.

Nuzzi, the magazine’s Washington correspondent, has done several high-profile interviews while covering the presidential election. Among them was Kennedy, who she wrote a feature on late last year. Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat before making an Independent bid; he suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Trump in August.

The magazine previously said an internal probe found "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in Nuzzi’s work and that a "thorough third-party review" would be conducted.

Nuzzi's relationship with RFK Jr. is believed to have begun late last year after she interviewed the then-independent presidential candidate, who has since suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Trump. RFK Jr. is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

Nuzzi has maintained that she never had a physical relationship with her former reporting subject but did engage in "personal" communications.

The alleged "sexting" relationship has emerged as tabloid fodder, dominating media industry gossip in recent weeks. Among the chatter was a much-circulated Puck report that Nuzzi sent "demure" nude photos to Kennedy.

It has been reported that Nuzzi initially denied she was personally involved with RFK Jr. after being confronted by her boss, New York magazine editor David Haskell, but eventually came clean.

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," Nuzzi said in a statement last month. "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

A Kennedy spokesperson also previously denied any sort of physical relationship and said he had only met Nuzzi once.

Lizza previously denied Nuzzi's allegations.

"I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully," Lizza told CNN.

A representative for Kennedy provided the Wall Street Journal with the following statement: "The accusations about Robert Kennedy are categorically false and he will not participate in reporting on triple hearsay allegations made in a dispute between other people."

Nuzzi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

