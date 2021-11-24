Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma gov on supply chain crisis: We must 'deregulate' to get economy rolling

GOP governors band together pledging to fix labor shortages and logjams in the US

Oklahoma gov on supply chain crisis: ‘We have to deregulate, make sure the economy is rolling’

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on GOP governors pledging to fix labor shortages and logjams.

As GOP governors band together to address the supply chain crisis in America, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the economy has to be "deregulated" to get rolling.

CHRIS CHRISTIE ON HOW HE'LL SAVE THE GOP: 'MY PLAY IS TO TRY TO MAKE SURE WE GET BACK TO WINNING'

GOV. KEVIN STITT: Here is the deal. There is a real crisis right now. And … everybody in America is seeing the increased inflation prices. This administration, it feels like they have been here forever. It’s been months. Inflation is at a 30 year high. When you regulate and you overregulate the economy, this is what happens. 

...

I’m a businessman, and we have to let the economy unleash it, and deregulate things to get the economy going. So, specifically in Oklahoma, permitting processes. We have an auto permitting process in Oklahoma. To make sure that we get permits out instead of days or weeks. And we have to deregulate and make sure the economy is rolling.

