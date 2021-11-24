Oklahoma gov on supply chain crisis: We must 'deregulate' to get economy rolling

As GOP governors band together to address the supply chain crisis in America, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the economy has to be "deregulated" to get rolling.

GOV. KEVIN STITT: Here is the deal. There is a real crisis right now. And … everybody in America is seeing the increased inflation prices. This administration, it feels like they have been here forever. It’s been months. Inflation is at a 30 year high. When you regulate and you overregulate the economy, this is what happens.

I’m a businessman, and we have to let the economy unleash it, and deregulate things to get the economy going. So, specifically in Oklahoma, permitting processes. We have an auto permitting process in Oklahoma. To make sure that we get permits out instead of days or weeks. And we have to deregulate and make sure the economy is rolling.

