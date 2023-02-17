Ohio Gov. DeWine grilled on 'Fox & Friends' over train derailment response: 'What are you waiting for?'

The "Fox & Friends" hosts pressed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state’s response to the East Palestine train derailment that spilled hazardous materials.

East Palestine residents have voiced outrage over the delayed response to Feb. 3 derailment and cited health issues that many believe are related to the toxic chemicals that were released.

DeWine (R) gave an update on the situation Friday, saying officials are continuing to monitor air quality in the area and in hundreds of residents’ homes.

OHIO RESIDENTS VENT ANGER AT BUTTIGIEG, DESCRIBE TENSE MEETING WITH OFFICIALS: ‘THERE WAS FEAR IN THEIR EYES’

"The air is good," he said, explaining that both the railroad company and the Ohio EPA are conducting tests for air quality.

"The water we have tested comes back good," he added. "We are telling people that if you're on the city water or the village water, you certainly can drink that."

However, residences with private wells are being directed not to drink the water until it has been tested.

OHIO MOM BLASTS BIDEN EPA OFFICIAL FOR DEFENDING TRAIN DERAILMENT RESPONSE: ‘WE ARE FORGOTTEN ABOUT’

DeWine assured the "Fox & Friends" hosts that government officials "really get it" in regard to the public’s concerns.

"They've been through a very, very traumatic, horrible, horrible experience," he said. "So we've reached out to HHS and the federal government. They're going to bring in people who are real experts in toxicity and exposure to chemicals."

DeWine said residents of East Palestine will have access to a clinic early next week where they can seek help for any issues they believe are related to the derailment. He then reiterated that the water and air in the community are "good."

Ainsley Earhardt cited many residents who reported seeing dead fish in the rivers and have developed sore throats and burning eyes.

"If the air is clean and the water is clean, how do you explain that?" she asked.

DeWine responded that he is bringing in experts.

OHIO RESIDENTS FEAR TRAIN DERAILMENT POISONED AIR, GROUND, REPORT ANIMALS DYING

"What are you waiting for?" Brian Kilmeade interjected. "It’s already been two weeks."

DeWine again referenced the planned clinic where people who may not have a primary doctor or insurance can receive an assessment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He remained adamant that the rail company would be held financially responsible for any damages or potential health problems that result.

"They're responsible for this. The railroad created this problem," DeWine said. "We're going to hold them, feet to the fire. We're going to stay on them."