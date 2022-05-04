Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday.

After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.

"Can you sketch out your position on this? Where do you draw limits on the issue of abortion?" he asked.

Whaley argued that "we need to make sure" women have "access" and that government shouldn’t be involved.

"I don't think government should be involved in it. I think this should be between the doctor and the family and the woman that is going through this," she said, before touting her support from the largest abortion provider in the country, Planned Parenthood.

Todd followed up asking the Democrat to clarify that she didn’t believe the government should put any limits on when a woman gets an abortion.

Whaley again refused to put limits on when a woman could get an abortion.

"I think that this between a woman, a doctor, and her family. I don't think that Mike DeWine should be in the room when these decisions are being made," she said before going on to attack her opponent as "the most extreme governor in the country."

Democrats in the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act last September, which would codified Roe v. Wade, but it was blocked in the Senate. Republicans and pro-life activists blasted the far-left legislation, which sought to eliminate abortion restrictions on viability, waiting periods, and reasons for obtaining an abortion.

"The bill is beyond extreme - invalidating all state laws limiting the deadly procedure - even popular late-term abortion laws - as well as doing away with health and safety regulations designed to protect women," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said.

After the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked Monday, progressives have renewed their efforts to get the law passed.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and members of the far-left "Squad" are urging colleagues to eliminate the filibuster to push the bill through and codify Roe, to establish a federal right to abortion.