©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Whaley said that was between a woman and her doctor, not the government

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd asked Ohio Democrat gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley to weigh in on the Supreme Court news and where she drew the line on abortion rights. Whaley suggested she didn’t support any restrictions on when a woman could get an abortion.

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. 

After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.

"Can you sketch out your position on this? Where do you draw limits on the issue of abortion?" he asked.

NBC'S WELKER CLAIMS PRO-CHOICE SUPPORTERS ONLY SUPPORT LATE-TERM ABORTION TO SAVE LIFE OF THE MOTHER

FILE PHOTO: Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Protecting America from Assault Weapons" at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Protecting America from Assault Weapons" at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Whaley argued that "we need to make sure" women have "access" and that government shouldn’t be involved.

"I don't think government should be involved in it. I think this should be between the doctor and the family and the woman that is going through this," she said, before touting her support from the largest abortion provider in the country, Planned Parenthood.

Todd followed up asking the Democrat to clarify that she didn’t believe the government should put any limits on when a woman gets an abortion.

House Democrats passed the Women's Health Protection Act in September of 2021.

House Democrats passed the Women's Health Protection Act in September of 2021. (Getty Images)

Whaley again refused to put limits on when a woman could get an abortion.

"I think that this between a woman, a doctor, and her family. I don't think that Mike DeWine should be in the room when these decisions are being made," she said before going on to attack her opponent as "the most extreme governor in the country."

NANCY PELOSI DEFENDS DEMOCRATS' ABORTION BILL AFTER SAN FRANCISCO ARCHBISHOP CALLS IT ‘CHILD SACRIFICE’

Democrats in the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act last September, which would codified Roe v. Wade, but it was blocked in the Senate. Republicans and pro-life activists blasted the far-left legislation, which sought to eliminate abortion restrictions on viability, waiting periods, and reasons for obtaining an abortion. 

Anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. A committee in Texas considered a bill this week that would have opened the door to put women to death for their abortions. 

Anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. A committee in Texas considered a bill this week that would have opened the door to put women to death for their abortions.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"The bill is beyond extreme - invalidating all state laws limiting the deadly procedure - even popular late-term abortion laws - as well as doing away with health and safety regulations designed to protect women," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said. 

After the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked Monday, progressives have renewed their efforts to get the law passed.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and members of the far-left "Squad" are urging colleagues to eliminate the filibuster to push the bill through and codify Roe, to establish a federal right to abortion.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.