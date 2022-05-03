NBC's Welker claims pro-choice supporters only support late-term abortion to save life of the mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker argued Tuesday that pro-choice advocates only support late-term abortion to save the life of the mother.

The "MTP Daily" guest anchor made this statement during a segment with Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, a pro-life activist. The pair discussed the leaked Supreme Court draft obtained by Politico, which indicated the court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

For nine minutes, the pair went back and forth over Dannenfelser's claim that Roe was more extreme than what most Americans actually supported.

After Welker cited a poll that showed a majority of Americans opposing the repeal of Roe, Dannenfelser blamed the media for misleading the public.



"You know why? Because of the worst reporting that has been out there over the last almost 50 years says that Roe only restricts abortion— only allows restrictions in the first trimester. Not true. That's not generally known by the public," she argued.

"The public embraces restrictions on abortion that Roe would never allow," she added.

The pro-life advocate argued the "overwhelming majority" of Americans support restricting abortions past 15-weeks of pregnancy.

A new Fox News poll released this week found over half of Americans believe abortions should be illegal past 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is in the 2nd trimester.

However, Welker questioned whether polls supported Dannenfelser’s argument.

"Have you seen any polling on 15-week limits? Because every polling, left-right, Gallup, MSNBC even shows that 15 weeks is a limit is embraced by the nation by large numbers," Dannenfelser responded.

As Dannenfelser argued that any Republican presidential candidate who supported abortion in the third trimester was out of step with what the majority of Americans agreed with, Welker balked.

"But just to be clear, people who support late-term abortions do so only if the safety and the life of the mother is at risk," she claimed.

Even after her guest argued that was "literally not true," the NBC reporter insisted that she was right. "That is the argument that most people who support late-term abortions make," Welker said before moving on.

A Fox News report from 2019 found that women’s and abortion rights groups were either silent or aggressively pushed radical abortion laws passed in some states which allow abortion up until the moment of birth.

Virginia Democratic state delegate Kathy Tran faced backlash for pursuing aggressive abortion legislation even up until birth. Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also drew outrage for supporting the radical legislation, which critics labeled as infanticide.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also voiced support for third trimester abortions when asked at a campaign event in 2019.

A Gallup poll from 2018 found over 80 percent of Americans believe abortion should be illegal in the third trimester. Only 13% thought it should be legal.

In light of Monday's leak, Democrats have renewed their push to codify Roe v. Wade in Congress. Prior to the leak, Democrats passed the Women's Health Protection Act in the House, but it was blocked in the Senate.