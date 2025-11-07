Obama gloats over Dem election victories, says they prove Americans 'don't want cruelty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama said that recent Democratic Party election wins show that Americans "don’t want cruelty" in a podcast appearance posted Friday.

During the latest episode of the progressive podcast "Pod Save America," Obama celebrated Tuesday's Democratic victories in New Jersey, New York City and Virginia, saying they show that voters are "paying attention" and want more humane leaders.

"It was a good reminder that it turns out that the American people are paying attention. They don't want cruelty," Obama said.

WATCH: KAINE DEFENDS JONES AMID AG CANDIDATE’S TEXTS ENVISIONING MURDER OF GOP LEADER: ‘STILL A SUPPORTER’

Democratic candidates secured victories in various state and local races on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill won New Jersey’s governor’s race and democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City.

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., won Virginia’s governor’s race as well. Obama campaigned for the candidate days before the election.

Critics slammed Obama for endorsing a ticket that included Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones, who sparked backlash when leaked texts showed him envisioning the murder of a state Republican lawmaker and his children.

Spanberger was attacked throughout the final weeks of the campaign by her Republican opponent, incumbent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, for not calling on Jones to drop out of the race.

EX-LIBERAL CABLE STARS JIM ACOSTA, JOY REID FLOAT 2026 MIDTERM CONSPIRACIES ABOUT TRUMP

Still, Obama said Democratic victories proved that voters still value "decency and respect."

"They're not looking for people on the top trying to entrench themselves in power. They believe in community. They believe in treating people with decency and respect," he said.

Obama also praised what he described as the good character of Democratic candidates.

"And what this election also taught us is that it turns out that, if number one, you have candidates with integrity who believe in something and are in it for the right reasons, they can win," Obama said.

"And what we also learned is that when young people are engaged and involved, then we win," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Obama’s remarks about Democratic candidates’ integrity contrasted with his comments about the Trump administration earlier in the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his rally for Spanberger, Obama hammered President Donald Trump, stating, "Our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now. It's hard to know where to start, because every day this White House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean-spiritedness and just plain craziness."