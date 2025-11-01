Obama says it's 'like every day is Halloween' as he blames Republicans for government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday slammed Republicans for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"The government is shut down and the Republicans who currently are in charge of Congress, they're not even pretending to solve the problem," the 64-year-old told a rally crowd while campaigning for former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., turned Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Norfolk, Virginia. "They have not even been showing up to work, not in session. Where are you? What are you doing?"

The government shutdown began a month ago on Oct. 1, after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill to fund the government, with Democrats concerned expiring Affordable Care Act tax cuts could raise premiums and that Medicaid cuts could leave people without coverage.

Republicans have blamed the shutdown on Democrats, with Trump recently calling them "crazed lunatics."

JOHNSON WARNS US 'BARRELING TOWARD ONE OF THE LONGEST SHUTDOWNS' IN HISTORY

"The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don't know what they're doing," President Donald Trump told reporters this week. I don't know what's wrong with them. They've never done a thing like this. They've become crazed lunatics. All they have to do is say, 'Let's go, let's go. Let's open up our country.' And everything snaps back into shape. So there's something wrong with them."

Trump has also suggested getting rid of the filibuster.

"Remember, Republicans, regardless of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the Filibuster the first chance they get," he wrote on Truth Socila on Saturday. "They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes. Their two objectors are gone!!! Don’t be WEAK AND STUPID. FIGHT,FIGHT, FIGHT! WIN, WIN, WIN! We will immediately END the Extortionist Shutdown, get ALL of our agenda passed, and make life so good for Americans that these DERANGED DEMOCRAT politicians will never again have the chance to DESTROY AMERICA!"

He added, "Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn’t TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!! BE TOUGH, BE SMART, AND WIN!!! This is much bigger than the Shutdown, this is the survival of our Country!"

Obama didn't mention Democrats' part in the shutdown when talking about it on Saturday. He did, however, have choice words for Trump and his administration.

"Our country and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now. It's hard to know where to start, because every day this white House offers up a fresh batch of lawlessness and recklessness and mean-spiritedness and just plain craziness," he charged.

SHUTDOWN IGNITES STRATEGIST DEBATE: WILL TRUMP AND GOP PAY THE POLITICAL PRICE IN 2026?

The former president joked: "It's like every day is Halloween. Except it's all tricks and no treats. And and here's the thing, it's not as if we didn't see some of this coming. I will admit, it's worse than even I expected. But I did warn y'all."

He claimed that while the economy has been good for Trump's "billionaire pals," costs haven't gotten any better for average people.

Obama said "there is absolutely no evidence Republican policies have made life better for you" while claiming that Republicans are more focused on "scapegoat[ing] minorities and DEI for every problem under the sun. You got a flat tire? DEI. wife mad at you? DEI."

"What they have not devoted energy to is helping you," he told the crowd. "They have not put forward serious proposals to lower housing costs or make groceries more affordable."

He urged the crowd to vote for Spanberger, who is facing Virginia's Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears for an open seat in the state.

Later Saturday, Obama headed to New Jersey for a rally with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is in a close race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't know many people who started their careers as a Navy helicopter pilot, then went to law school, then became a federal prosecutor, keeping communities safe," Obama said in front of a crowd in Newark. "And she's doing this while raising four kids. And then because apparently that was a little bit too easy, she decided to run for Congress. I get tired just thinking about it. But I do know that it makes her the kind of leader who understands the mission, who knows who she is supposed to serve, who doesn't have a lot of time for excuses. And that is exactly what New Jersey needs right now."