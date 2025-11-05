Virginia slammed for ‘truly demonic’ election that excused political violence to spite Trump, critics say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many political observers nationwide equated an upset win by Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones and the Democratic ticket as a "demonic" example of the left putting politics ahead of decency.

A majority of Virginia voters ignored scandals that roiled Jones’ campaign, including his envision of murdering a top Republican lawmaker and their children, to put him in office and unseat more than a dozen GOP state delegates.

"They overlooked it because they hate Trump more than they care about what … the Virginia attorney general[-elect] said," Outkick founder Clay Travis told Fox News on Wednesday.

"Miyares did an incredible job. This is an example of outrage at Trump motivating the turnout," Travis said on "America’s Newsroom."

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS SCANDAL OF DEM VIRGINIA AG HOPEFUL JAY JONES' TEXTS FANTASIZING MURDER OF GOP LAWMAKER

Travis said Trump was clearly a driving force and that there were some Spanberger voters who split tickets in favor of outgoing Attorney General Jason Miyares, but that Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ losing margin was too much in an era of rare ticket-splitting.

He said one key observation is that Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger received 600,000 fewer total votes than Trump himself did in the president’s losing battle in Virginia one year prior.

When Trump is off the ballot, Republicans also don’t appear to turn out to vote, he said – as figures from heavily conservative southwestern Virginia bore that out Tuesday night.

JAY JONES INVOKES TRUMP NEARLY 50 TIMES DURING VIRGINIA AG DEBATE, TIES MIYARES TO ‘MAGA’

WTAR radio host Kerry Dougherty, who co-hosts an AM dial show in Hampton, wrote on X that Virginia needs to "buckle up."

"Democrats last night installed a deranged sociopath in the attorney general’s office. A man who may find his law license suspended over chicanery with community service hours. Yep, they preferred him to a moderate, smart and successful Republican. We’re in deep trouble."

Elsewhere, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, argued that the political left shows little concern for victims of political violence, calling Jones’ victory the latest proof.

"A deranged lib murders Charlie Kirk, and Democrats respond by electing a sociopath who – in his own words – wants his political opponents and their children dead. Truly demonic," Gill, wrote on X.

"Truly evil," added Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS HAVE A VIOLENCE PROBLEM

Uthmeier tried to help Miyares in the closing days of the race, appearing with him, Earle-Sears and now-outgoing Dels. Geary Higgins, R-Lovettsville, and Ian Lovejoy, R-Warrenton, at a closing-days rally in New Baltimore.

Virginia Republican voters were also vocal the morning after – as one wrote that it’s clear his neighbors would be alright if he was dead.

"At least I now know that all of my neighbors with Jay Jones signs up are okay with political violence," the voter wrote on X.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER DISGRACED DEM NOMINEE LEANS ON TRUMP ATTACKS IN VIRGINIA AG DEBATE

"I can no longer in good conscience be associated with them. They obviously want me dead too."

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson played out the scenario such Jones voters may have thought through before voting:

"Democrats in Virginia saw these texts from Jay Jones and decided ‘yup, he has my vote’," Johnson said.

JAY JONES’ ‘TWO BULLETS’ SCANDAL OVER VIOLENT TEXTS EXPECTED TO DOMINATE VIRGINIA AG DEBATE

"Truly evil. You can’t live in a country with people that want you dead."

Jack Posobiec, a conservative commentator and editor at Human Events, responded to Jones’ post-scandal win with his own recollection of political violence:

"I saw a leftist murder Charlie Kirk and I saw them celebrate it," Posobiec said.

"While conservatives have spent the last few weeks arguing with each other, Democrats just elected an Attorney General who openly fantasizes about murdering us and watching our children die in our arms," added commentator Matt Walsh.

"These people are the enemy. What more do you need to see? Seriously. What more do you need to see?"

"Ruthless" podcast producer Leigh Wolf wrote on X that the election results in Virginia are the "first empirical evidence" in the public sphere that proves Democrats writ-large support political violence as a tool to achieve power.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They saw with their own eyes this absolute psycho go into graphic detail about the need to murder children as a means of achieving political outcomes, and they voted yes," Wolf said.

"You can't hand wave away violence as the actions of a few fringe radicals when you affirmatively vote in favor of those tactics."

In their responses to Jones' victory, voices on the left steered clear of the question of condoning violence, including one of the attorney general-elect's top backers, Senate President L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.

Lucas posted a clip drawn from Fox News video of Jones greeting voters in Norfolk, which an official at the Republican Attorney General's Assocation trimmed down to show the Democrat appearing to try to kick a dog in a potentially playful manner.

Lucas re-envisioned that clip as a GIF of Jones making the kicking motion toward the dog – but instead hitting Attorney General Jason Miyares, whose avatar went flying upward toward the sky.

Elsewhere, Democratic state Sen. Mamie Locke of Hampton commented that Democrats wins instead showed that her party won because "Republicans cannot govern, do their jobs and would rather shut the government down than feed people or provide them health care."

"And, Trump, you were on the ballot. Maybe not literally, but your failed policies were," Locke said. "Voters told you how they felt about those failures. Your efforts to distract, distort, discourage, discredit, and destroy this country has Virginians and citizens all over America fighting back. This is just the beginning."

Anti-Trump commentator Tim Miller also commented on X about those observers expressing fears as some conservatives have.

After conservative commentator Megyn Kelly said that "God save Republicans and their children in VA," Miller called it "the first known case of Spanberger Derangement Syndrome."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi for her view on whether Jones' election and that of Democrats writ large should be connected with a passivity toward political violence.