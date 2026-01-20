NYC’s $1.1B subway fare gates mocked online as riders easily bypass barriers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City’s new subway fare gates are drawing mockery online, as viral videos show riders easily bypassing the barriers.

What began as isolated stunts has escalated into an online trend, with some influencers dubbing it a "Fare Evasion Olympics." Clips of the stunts have racked up millions of views across social media platforms.

The New York Post reported on a group that staged a late-night competition, taking running jumps over the fare gates at Manhattan’s Broadway-Lafayette St. station. The winner was awarded a check for $3, the cost of a subway ride.

"It’s still incredibly beatable. It’s not really effective, it’s just expensive," said Danny Fisher, who organized the "Fare Evasion Olympics" last week.

In late 2025, the MTA first launched three new gate designs in 20 stations, rather than their usual turnstiles. One of the new gate designs is expected to be rolled out at 150 stations across the city over the next few years. The fare-beating program is expected to cost New Yorkers $1.1 billion.

Brooklyn influencer @officialkiingspiider has posted videos showing riders bypassing the MTA’s new gates, which have drawn millions of views.

In one clip posted Tuesday, the influencer is seen slipping through the gate blindfolded while using a cane as part of the stunt. Another video, posted several weeks earlier, shows him walking through the gate as another rider exits. That video surpassed 18 million views on Instagram.

The Brooklyn native told FOX 5 New York, "We need to focus more on like safety and the service of the subway system. A lot of people are getting hurt."

He also said the MTA is wasting millions of dollars on the new gates and that those involved in filming the stunts remain respectful during interactions with police.

The MTA defended the rollout, telling FOX 5 NY, "This is a free pilot program with technology from leading companies in the world, and so far most riders seem to like it."

"The opinions of minor-league trolls who steal rides from New Yorkers for internet attention are less of a concern," they added.

Fare and toll evasion cost the MTA roughly $1 billion in lost revenue in 2024, according to a report from the Citizens Budget Commission in Sept.