Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Mamdani confronted on 'The View' over appointee who called homeownership 'weapon of White supremacy'

Cea Weaver previously called to 'elect more communists' in a post on social media

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani confronted on appointees' controversial statements during 'The View' Video

Zohran Mamdani confronted on appointees' controversial statements during 'The View'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was confronted on some of his appointees’ past controversial statements during "The View" on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was confronted on past statements by Cea Weaver, who he tapped to be the director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, as well as those of other appointees, during "The View" on Tuesday.

"Some appointees have come under fire for past social media posts, this often happens when new administrations come in," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "Your new chief equity officer made several now-deleted comments disparaging liberal White women. Your tenant advocate tweeted that homeownership was a weapon of White supremacy and called to elect more communists, among other posts. What message do you think this conveys to New Yorkers, and how would you push back on this ?"

Mamdani said New Yorkers would find his opinions in his own words.

"What I would say is that if you want to know my views or my opinions, you’ll find them in my words as the mayor of New York City, and I’m someone who's looking to make the city that every New Yorker can afford. That includes those who are tenants, those who are homeowners. Those who aspire to be homeowners," he said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on the MTA Subway

Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives at a subway station in Queens to go to City Hall in New York, Jan. 2, 2026. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo)

MAMDANI DISPUTES ANTISEMITISM DEFINITION AMID BLOWBACK FROM JEWISH COMMUNITY ABOUT DAY 1 EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Mamdani then provided an explanation of what the Office to Protect Tenants has done so far.

"The Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, the executive director that we hired 20 days ago. In those 20 days, we have taken on a landlord that had more violations than I could count, and we have secured $30 million in guaranteed repairs for thousands of those violations, and sometimes when a politician tells you this, it sounds intangible. It just sounds like stats and statistics that you’ll never feel and know," he said.

Weaver, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has gone viral for multiple statements she posted to social media.

Zohran Mamdani on 'The View'

Zohran Mamdani speaks during "The View" on Oct. 1, 2025. (ABC/TheView)

HOMAN SAYS NYC MAYOR MAMDANI 'MADE IT CLEAR HE'S NOT GOING TO WORK WITH ICE' ON IMMIGRATION

A screenshot of an Aug. 21, 2019, post shows Weaver writing that "private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy."

In a post from Dec. 18, 2017, Weaver also called to "elect more communists." 

In a DSA video from March 2021 that has since gone viral, Weaver said, "I think the reality is that for centuries, we have really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good."

Mamdani's tenant protection director says 'White, middle-class homeownership' a 'huge problem' Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to say that "transitioning to treating it as a collective good towards a model of shared equity, will require that we think about it differently."

During his interview on "The View," Mamdani also said he supported abolishing ICE.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue