NYC mom blasts 'woke' politicians amid school safety shift: 'We want our children to be kept safe'

New York City parents are pushing to keep school safety agents under the purview of the city's police department after Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to transition them to the purview of the Department of Education. A mother and member of the New York City School Safety Coalition, Mona Davids, joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday slamming "woke" politicians while reiterating parents know "what's in the best interest" of their children and know how to keep them safe.

MONA DAVIDS: No, I am certainly not a person of privilege, and those individuals do not speak for the majority of parents here in New York City. We want our children to be kept safe. Those individuals, woke politicians and others, are not speaking for us. Many of them do not even live in our communities. So as far as we're concerned, we know what's in the best interest of our children and the best interest is school safety agents remaining under the purview of the NYPD. And as a matter of fact, we need more school safety agents because we have a shortage of almost 1,500 school safety agents. That's number one.

Number two, there is a false narrative out there that our school safety agents, 70 percent of whom are Black and Hispanic mothers, heads of households, are police. That is not correct. Unlike other cities and states outside of New York City, our school safety agents are civil servants. They take a civil service exam. So yes, they go through 17 weeks of training at the police academy, but they are civil servants. So it boggles my mind why these politicians and other so-called progressive groups think it's OK to jeopardize the safety of our children by trying to eliminate the position of school safety agents. Who is going to stop a stabbing and slashing, who is going to find loaded weapons? Not a guidance counselor. Not a teacher. Not the principal. Our school safety agents, and they have proven themselves.

