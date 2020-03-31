FDNY EMS worker on surge of daily 911 calls: It's on the level of 9/11 attacks each day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the wake of the coronavirus surge in New York City, first responders are “overwhelmed” with calls from people affected by the coronavirus.

“On 9/11 [in 2001], there were roughly 6,400 calls. But, [on 9/11] they either made it out or they didn’t. Very tragic, of course. Everybody remembered,” New York Fire Department EMS Lieutenant Anthony Almjoera told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday.

Almojera said that the "9/11 call volume" is stressing out EMS members and that they are worried about transmitting the coronavirus to their families.

"For the last nine days, it' a 9/11 call volume every day with patients," he said, after the department's EMS workers responded to more than 6,500 medical calls on Monday.

A minor in New York City, currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., has suffered a coronavirus-related death, according to data from the city released on Monday.

In its daily report on coronavirus deaths, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced the fatality of at least one resident 17 years of age or younger. The minor, who was not identified, had an underlying health condition — what the health department noted could include diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease and asthma, among other conditions. No other details were provided.

The majority of deaths reported occuured in those 75 years old or older, followed by the 45 to 64 age group, according to Monday estimates. Overall, the city has seen more than 38,000 cases of the novel virus, with at least 42 percent of cases – 16,028 – reported in those between the ages of 18 to 44.

Almojera said that there have been years of mismanagement of EMS and there needs to be a plan.

“[The emergency management services] have been used as a stepping stone through other agencies, unfortunately. We’re short-staffed,” Almojera said.

