NYC Democrat demands Biden close border after migrants displace daughter from high school: 'Not fair to us'

A New York State Democratic lawmaker demanded the Biden administration close the southern border after migrants arrived at her daughter's school, forcing students to partake in remote learning.

Assemblywoman Jaime Williams stressed the urgency in combating the migrant surge during "The Ingraham Angle," warning that the influx of asylum seekers is too much for the city to handle and must be dealt with immediately.

"Why wait till tomorrow? Our districts are benefactors of lawlessness. We can't wait until tomorrow," Williams told Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. "We have to turn off the main at the faucet, and that is closing our borders. Plain and simple."

"There's no tools to find. There's no new words to invent. It's plain English. Close the borders and let's deal with the situation instead of putting the American citizens in a predicament where you have other people over them. It's unfair to each and every taxpaying American, not only in my district but in this country," she continued.

"It is not fair to us."

Almost 2,000 migrants were moved from a tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in New York City to James Madison High School this week because of weather concerns.

The decision, which forced the school to close for virtual learning on Wednesday, prompted bipartisan outcry from lawmakers and parents alike, who have accused the city of prioritizing the asylum seekers over their own children.

Williams called the incident "disruptive," noting she is unsure of what could be on the horizon if the influx is already forcing her daughter, and other students, out of their classrooms.

"Definitely concerning as a parent, as a representative for the area, very disruptive to our students," Williams said. "It's not fair to our parents. I was also there this morning and the community is just outraged, because here you have the migrants being placed over our own children and our community. What's next?"

Williams is not the only Democrat speaking out against the move. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander also said that placing migrants at Floyd Bennett Field "highlights the mismanagement and waste of money that is all-too-present in City Hall’s approach to shelter and services for asylum seekers."

Although Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized for the relocation, he has recently feuded with the federal government, pleading with the Biden administration for help as migrants are bussed to his city, and other sanctuary cities, nationwide.

He recently said the Big Apple is at a "breaking point" and cannot accommodate any more illegal immigrants.

Williams recorded video this week of migrants' vehicles being towed from outside a tent shelter, asking how migrants were obtaining the vehicles.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.