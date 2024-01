Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A New York Democrat says taxpayers deserve answers after she captured and shared "unbelievable" video of cars appearing to belong to migrants being towed outside a Brooklyn shelter.

"It seems like they're having more resources than the average American, so we deserve answers," Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, who represents southeast Brooklyn-area neighborhoods like Marine Park and Canarsie, told "Fox & Friends First" on Monday.

"As soon as the tow trucks arrived on the scene, we saw the migrants running out of the tents, saying that it was the vehicles that had belonged to them. Actually, one of the migrants had a title in his hand. That was just really concerning. Where did they get these vehicles from?"

NEW YORK CITY MIGRANT FAMILIES URGE MAYOR TO REVOKE 60-DAY SHELTER LIMIT

At leave five vehicles illegally parked outside Floyd Bennett Field were towed Friday night, according to the New York Post.

In Williams' video, at least two of the vehicles appear to be SUVs while another appears to be a pickup truck.

Williams herself counted five cars and one truck, saying the vehicles did not have license plates.

"Have you gotten any answers as to where these migrants got these vehicles in the first place?" co-host Todd Piro asked.

ADAMS WARNS NEW YORKERS THAT ‘WE CANNOT STOP’ MIGRANTS FROM SLEEPING ON THE STREETS

"We have not gotten any responses from anyone whatsoever. This morning we will be working on that, but, as of right now, nothing," she replied.

Meanwhile, the city's residents grapple with the costs and chaos of a migrant overflow, prompting New York City Mayor Eric Adams to speak out about the struggles on multiple occasions and slash budgets to deal with related expenses.

"It's an abuse of taxpayers dollars. Every American taxpaying American need to know what's going on. There needs to be more transparency, and let's take it a little bit further with the Biden administration, who have turned a blind eye to this national crisis," Williams continued.

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS NEW YORK CITY HAS ‘RUN OUT OF ROOM’ FOR MIGRANTS: ‘IT’S NOT GOING TO GET ANY BETTER'

"We have lawlessness happening in New York City and specifically in my district in the southeast side of Brooklyn. So, now myself and our residents have become benefactors of the lawlessness of these migrants."

Piro noted the issue has become more bipartisan, asking Williams if she believes there are enough Democrats taking notice of the issue to exact change in New York.

"I don't think there are enough of us this year, and I don't think people should be looking at what party name is behind the person's name," she responded.

"Specifically myself and Councilwoman Joann Ariola have taken this bipartisan fight, and we have made it ours because it affects everyone in our district, and I don't know why people are afraid to step up to the plate, but we need to do this sooner than later. We owe it to each and every taxpaying American."