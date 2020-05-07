Nurse featured in new Fox Nation series diagnosed with COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New York nurse featured in Fox Nation's new series on front-line health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and she opened up to Fox News about the experience so far.

"I just got home from my shift. Feeling particularly exhausted this morning," said Marilyn Freeman, a registered nurse at Long Island's Huntington hospital, in Fox Nation's "COVID Diaries." "I think just all of the emotional and physical exhaustion is starting to really set in."

In "COVID Diaries," doctors and nurses documented their day-to-day experiences treating patients and coping with the extreme strain of the ongoing pandemic.

Soon after Freeman recorded that testimonial for Fox Nation, she lost her sense of taste and smell -- a potential warning sign of infection.

Freeman works on the oncology floor of the hospital, treating cancer patients with compromised immune systems. She is particularly careful to avoid becoming a danger to her own patients, so she decided to get herself tested.

Throughout the series, health care workers have expressed similar concerns over becoming a threat to the people that they are trying to save.

"When you go into their room, you can, for the first time ever, potentially take something from a patient's room and give it to a non-COVID patient and kill them... And that is f---ing scary," said Dr. Cedric “Jamie” Rutland, a pulmonary and critical care physician based in Southern California, in the first episode of the series.

On April 26, Freeman received the results -- she was positive for COVID-19.

USING CAT SCANS, DOCTOR SHOWS HOW COVID-19 IMPACTS THE LUNGS OF SEVERELY SICK PATIENTS

"We try and limit our exposure -- it's impossible. You're worried about your patients and their breathing -- you're going to go in there multiple times throughout the night and check on them," she said in the Fox Nation show.

"I had to listen to their lung sounds throughout the night. I had to make sure that their oxygen saturations was OK. Maybe that's why I got this? Who knows? You know, maybe I've had it all along and just wasn't showing symptoms. I don't know."

Dr. Ali Haider, a cardiologist with Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Massachusetts told Fox Nation that the recent suicide of a prominent New York physician hit home with him and his colleagues.

"It was sort of a sobering, frightening reality," he said, "She was in the hot zone, in New York City, where the worst of the worst was."

HOSPITAL PLAYS 'ROCKY' THEME SONG AS RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS ARE DISCHARGED

After nearly, two weeks in quarantine, Freeman told Fox News that she has not experienced any symptoms more severe than headaches and fatigue.

Next week, Freeman told Fox News that she plans to go back to work.

To watch all of the series "COVID Diaries," and hear physicians growing concerns about patients putting off routine testing during this pandemic, go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

And for more information on the coronavirus pandemic, watch "America Vs Virus" with Dr. Mehmet Oz, "Pandemics and Epidemics 101," with Dr. Nicole Saphier, a full-time practicing physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and "Fox Nation 101: Making Vaccines," with Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99