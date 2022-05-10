Trump is 'supportive' of Elon Musk's offer to rejoin Twitter, will only post on his own TRUTH Social: Nunes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes , R-Calif., told Fox News on Tuesday Donakd Trump is "very supportive" of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, despite the former president's insistence he does not intend to rejoin the social media platform.

"We’re very supportive of what Elon is saying," Nunes told "The Story." "The question is, will he accomplish what he’s saying dealing with the employees, dealing with the algorithms?"

Musk said Tuesday that he would overturn Trump's ban from Twitter if his purchase of the company is successful. However, Trump said that he will use his own TRUTH Social as the sole platform for his voice.

The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform, TRUTH Social, formally launched last month and has been up and running under its brand-new cloud services, after having been beta-tested since February. Nunes, the company’s CEO, said the goal for the platform is to give the American people "their voice back" without having to "go to a billionaire to ask permission."

"I think there’s an important point here that is lost on people," he said. "TRUTH social is wide open right now in the Apple app store. You don’t have to ask anyone’s opinion. There’s no Big Tech tyrant that can cancel you. You don’t have to go to a billionaire to ask permission. You’re let on, Democrat, Republican, whoever you are. And we’re not going to censor you for political speech.

"So we are accomplishing the mission of our country, which is to get the internet open back up and we’re glad that Elon is saying the right things," Nunes added. "Let’s see if he backs that up."