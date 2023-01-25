Nun stops burglary with quick thinking and prayers: 'This is God's property'

A nun’s quick thinking and prayers led her to peacefully stopping an attempted burglary after thieves targeted the Response to Love Center in Buffalo, New York which offers hot meals and guidance to the needy.

Sister Mary Johnice sprang into action after Saturday morning prayers when she heard noise and spotted a stepladder that did not belong outside. After opening the door, one fellow ran away, but when she looked up, another was on the roof.

"I said, ‘He's got to come down, but not on this ladder’," she told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, "So, by the grace of God, I grabbed the ladder, threw it down, looked up and the fellow jumped down, stood beside me."

"I said, ‘This is God's property. This is God's mission. How dare you do this?,’" she continued. "I pointed my finger and I told him, ‘Get out’ and he ran away."

The encounter made the sister reflect on the importance of serving God’s mission and helping others.

"It's just an experience of God," she shared. "It's an experience where God is so present. He wants that mission to reach out to poor people, to really share that they're loved, compassion."

The Response to Love Center is located in a very poor area that is subject to looting and violence, the nun shared.

"I have an identity that I share with my people. I'm no better and no different," she reflected. "I want to be there and the building that we're in is special. It's a dining room. It's a place of safety, people coming together, enjoying a meal and just experiencing so much joy. Why would someone want to hurt that mission?"