Bible verse of the week: God is 'with us in the battle,' says Texas faith leader

"Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows" (Luke 12:6-7).

These New Testament verses from the Gospel of Luke are both comforting and, for some, perhaps confusing.

Why is Jesus talking about God’s love and concern for both humans and birds?

First, the context in which these verses were spoken by Christ is important.

Jesus was before a large crowd when he spoke these words, faith leaders note.

"The event recorded here takes place near the end of Jesus’ ministry as he was traveling from Jerusalem back to the region of Galilee," notes Gracebibleny.org, the website of Grace Bible Church in New York.

"It is in some population center because the crowds have quickly gathered after he had cast out a demon healing a mute man and then had lunch with a Pharisee who had invited other Pharisees and some lawyers (scribes)," that site also says.

"Too many times we wonder, ‘Where are you, God?’"

In these specific verses, Jesus reminds us that "God's desire is not to punish, harm or bring retribution on us," says Christian website Heartlight.org.

"His desire is to love and bless us," the site also notes.

"One clear example is simply to look in the created world and see how he has provided for all sorts of animals and birds because of his loving care," the site notes.

One faith leader in Texas says that these verses both "directly confront our lack of faith" and "remind us of God’s awareness of our lives."

Brandon Jenkins, pastor of Oasis Church in Rowlett, Texas, also told Fox News Digital, "Jesus was speaking to thousands of people giving a warning and words of encouragement to those in attendance."

"God will never forget you. He cares about you too much."

"The same teaching applies to each one of us today," he also said.

"We can rest in our faith that God knows exactly what we need as we walk through life's challenges."

He continued, "Too many times we wonder, ‘Where are you, God?’"

We may also wonder, "Did he forget about me? Why do I feel abandoned?" said Jenkins.

"The truth is this: He is with us in the battle, walking us through the hardship, offering a guiding voice for those who seek him."

He added, "God will never forget you. He cares about you too much."

This week, Jenkins said he encourages everyone to take a deep breath, "take the kids to the park, stop worrying — and allow God to operate in our homes."

He continued, "You are worth more than the sparrows, and the God of this universe knows you personally — with precision."