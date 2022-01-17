Nigel Farage slams 'authoritarian' Australia after Novak Djokovic's deportation: 'No freedom of choice'

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage weighed in after tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported ahead of the Australian Open due to the cancellation of his visa over his vaccination status. On "Fox & Friends First" Monday, Farage said the move to deport Djokovic shows that Australia is becoming increasingly authoritarian and no longer allowing freedom of choice for individuals who are opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

NIGEL FARAGE: This is not about borders. Australia does have a very good border policy, and I commend them for it. This is not about borders. This is about hysteria surrounding a vaccine and a vaccine that may make you less ill if you get COVID. But a vaccine that does not stop you catching COVID, doesn't stop you transmitting COVID.

And isn't it ironic that Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world, one of the most locked-down countries in the world, and currently they're having tens of thousands of new cases every single day. That makes me ask some really big questions, and I think what's happening here is – and I'm sad to say this – Australia is becoming an authoritarian country where there is no freedom of choice.

