Nigel Farage slams 'authoritarian' Australia after Novak Djokovic's deportation: 'No freedom of choice'

Novak Djokovic arrived in Dubai early Monday after he was deported from Australia over his vaccination status

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Nigel Farage: Australia is becoming an authoritarian country

The former Brexit Party leader notes that Australia is still seeing thousands of new COVID cases despite high vaccination rates and strict lockdown policies.

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage weighed in after tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported ahead of the Australian Open due to the cancellation of his visa over his vaccination status. On "Fox & Friends First" Monday, Farage said the move to deport Djokovic shows that Australia is becoming increasingly authoritarian and no longer allowing freedom of choice for individuals who are opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine

NOVAK DJOKOVIC LEAVES AUSTRALIA ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED,’ ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ WITH AUSTRALIAN OPEN FOCUS

NIGEL FARAGE: This is not about borders. Australia does have a very good border policy, and I commend them for it. This is not about borders. This is about hysteria surrounding a vaccine and a vaccine that may make you less ill if you get COVID. But a vaccine that does not stop you catching COVID, doesn't stop you transmitting COVID. 

And isn't it ironic that Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world, one of the most locked-down countries in the world, and currently they're having tens of thousands of new cases every single day. That makes me ask some really big questions, and I think what's happening here is – and I'm sad to say this – Australia is becoming an authoritarian country where there is no freedom of choice. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

