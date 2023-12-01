Notorious mobster stunned by latest Hunter Biden allegations: 'Mind-blowing'

Former Gambino underboss Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano spoke out to FOX News following the latest bombshell report in the Biden family influence peddling investigation.

Gravano appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Thursday after a bank investigator tasked with detecting money laundering flagged "unusual" and "erratic" activity in regard to several large-sum wire transfers to accounts belonging to Hunter Biden.

A Bank Secrecy Act manager for one institution said the payments therein didn't appear to match with "any services rendered" by Owasco P.C., an entity controlled by the current first son.

"That's bank lingo for ‘bribe’," host Jesse Watters claimed prior to introducing Gravano.

Watters added that the bank investigator finished his report by saying activity on the account appears "unusual and with no current business purpose and may require reevaluation of the bank's relationship with the customer," which the host said is "bank lingo for ‘the Chinese are bribing the [then]-vice president’s family and we should tell them to bank somewhere else'."

In response, Gravano – who served time for racketeering and became a government witness against boss John Gotti – called Watters' rendition of the reports "incredible."

"It's mind-blowing. I don't understand how the country is just sitting back listening to these things and no action is being taken," Gravano said, adding other people might receive "22 lifetime sentences for this kind of stuff."

Gravano said it is brave to speak openly and honestly about such topics, adding he is sure there are honest people working within the bureaucracy who may also want to speak out against alleged corruption but cannot.

"Without a doubt," he said. "I cooperated years ago. Everybody knows it – with the FBI, the federal government, some prosecutors, John Gleeson and different judges. And they were so honest. It was unbelievable. I was proud to be with them for a while. I'm still friends with a lot of them.

"And some of them tell me, 'Sammy, I spent my whole life in the FBI. I'm embarrassed to tell somebody I'm an FBI agent. And I said, Don't feel like that. Just get out. Speak. Talk against it. Do something'."

"I fight for a lot of things. The open borders, poor people pouring in there, invading our country by the million… and we do nothing at all,: Gravano added.

As a veteran, Gravano said, he feels bad forthose who served in the military and return to see the government allegedly operating in this way.

"Everything they gave for us, and we're sitting back and doing absolutely nothing. I don't care how much power they got on their side. We have the people. The people are the power. If we don't talk, if we don't say something, then we're part of it," he said.

Watters asked whether Gravano was essentially saying that he is now witnessing things in the federal government that reminded him of his past life in the mob.

"We did things – I don't even want to compare. We're like choirboys compared to these people," the former mobster claimed. He added that by contrast, an unspoken rule of the underworld was to always protect the public.

Gravano said in that regard that New York was often safer when the mafia was in control of the streets – and that overall the city and cities like it have declined under a rise in unrest and discontentment, viewing the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting as a once-venerated event that has now been tinged by politicized riots.

