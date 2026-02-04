North Dakota launches three-year bachelor's degree pilot program at eight institutions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colleges in North Dakota will roll out new three-year bachelor’s degree programs that will help students graduate a year earlier than the traditional four-year track.

The North Dakota Monitor reported that on Jan. 29, the State Board of Higher Education approved the "development of pilot programs for bachelor’s degrees requiring as few as 90 credits, rather than the typical 120 credits," allowing students to finish their degrees in three years rather than four.

The pilot program will initially be limited to bachelor of applied science degrees, which are primarily focused on career and technical education.

Institutions approved to offer the expedited applied science degrees include ​​Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, North Dakota State College of Science, North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and Valley City State University to develop up to two pilot programs, the North Dakota Monitor reported.

The trial run for the pilot program is expected to begin in the fall, and could be terminated after the summer 2030 semester if the board does not extend it.

The pilot program does not currently include bachelor of arts or bachelor of science degrees, such as those in education and health care, though North Dakota University System Deputy Commissioner Lisa Johnson said those programs could be added if the pilot proves successful.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Kevin Black, chair of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, said that "this policy change marks the SBHE's support of entrepreneurial approaches in responding to market demands from students and employers. We believe it is critical to provide our institutions with the tools and flexibility to innovate, with the overarching goal of creating faster pathways into the workforce at a lower cost for students and their families."

Black added, "Importantly, we are not diluting essential educational elements through this initiative, as students would still be required to complete all core curriculum and general education requirements. The reduction of credits would be realized by taking fewer elective courses. Furthermore, the SBHE recognized the need to place guardrails on this type of pilot program."

Some of the guardrails Black highlighted include allowing up to two pilot programs per institution, limiting the pilot programs to bachelor of applied science degrees, restricting programs that lead to careers that require professional licensing, and focusing on programs aligned with high-demand workforce areas.

Black also mentioned implementing additional tracking of student retention, completion, as well as job placement and increased academic advising.

